Freeport-McMoRan Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results

Net income attributable to common stock totaled $1.0 billion, $0.71 per share, for fourth-quarter 2017. After adjusting for net gains of $291 million, $0.20 per share, fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $750 million, $0.51 per share.

Consolidated sales totaled 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 593 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum for fourth-quarter 2017 and 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold and 95 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2017.

Consolidated sales for the year 2018 are expected to approximate 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold and 91 million pounds of molybdenum, including 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 675 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum for first-quarter 2018.

Average realized prices for fourth-quarter 2017 were $3.21 per pound for copper, $1,285 per ounce for gold and $9.79 per pound for molybdenum.

Average unit net cash costs for fourth-quarter 2017 were $1.04 per pound of copper and $1.20 per pound for the year 2017. Unit net cash costs are expected to average $0.97 per pound of copper for the year 2018.

Operating cash flows totaled $1.7 billion (including $0.2 billion in working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) for fourth-quarter 2017 and $4.7 billion (including $0.6 billion in working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2017. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $3.15 per pound for copper, $1,300 per ounce for gold and $10.00 per pound for molybdenum, operating cash flows for the year 2018 are expected to exceed $5.8 billion (including $0.3 billion in working capital sources and timing of other tax payments).

Capital expenditures for fourth-quarter 2017 totaled $390 million (including approximately $250 million for major mining projects) and $1.4 billion for the year 2017 (including $0.9 billion for major mining projects). Capital expenditures for the year 2018 are expected to approximate $2.1 billion, including $1.2 billion for major mining projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district and development of the Lone Star oxide project.

During fourth-quarter 2017, FCX repaid $1.7 billion in debt, including the redemption of $617 million of senior notes due 2020 and the repurchase of $74 million of senior notes due 2018 in open-market transactions.

At December 31, 2017, consolidated cash totaled $4.4 billion and consolidated debt totaled $13.1 billion. FCX had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility at December 31, 2017.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to common stock of $1.0 billion ($0.71 per share) for fourth-quarter 2017 and $1.8 billion ($1.25 per share) for the year 2017, compared with net income attributable to common stock of $292 million ($0.21 per share) for fourth-quarter 2016 and a net loss attributable to common stock of $4.2 billion ($3.16 per share) for the year 2016. After adjusting for net gains of $291 million ($0.20 per share) primarily related to tax benefits associated with U.S. tax reform, partly offset by charges for adjustments to environmental obligations, adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $750 million ($0.51 per share) for fourth-quarter 2017. Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com," for additional information.

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During 2017, our global team’s focus on productivity and cost and capital discipline, together with improved market conditions for copper, produced solid results. We generated strong cash flows, continued to strengthen our balance sheet and advanced several long-term initiatives to build value for shareholders. Our actions during 2016 and 2017 achieved our debt reduction objectives efficiently while retaining a strong asset base for the future. As we enter 2018, our shareholders are well positioned to benefit from our global leadership position in copper, supported by a large, high-quality portfolio of long-lived geographically diverse assets and favorable copper market conditions. We are continuing to make significant progress in our ongoing negotiations with the Indonesian government to restore long-term stability for our Grasberg operations as we remain focused on executing our business strategy for the benefit of our shareholders and other stakeholders."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenuesa,b $ 5,041 $ 4,377 $ 16,403 $ 14,830 Operating income (loss)a $ 1,467 $ 703 $ 3,633 $ (2,792 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,193 $ 202 $ 2,029 $ (3,832 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 16 c $ (2 ) $ 66 c $ (193 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockd,e $ 1,041 $ 292 $ 1,817 $ (4,154 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock: Continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.22 $ 1.21 $ (2.96 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.20 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.21 $ 1.25 $ (3.16 ) Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,455 1,410 1,454 1,318 Operating cash flowsf $ 1,664 $ 1,135 $ 4,682 $ 3,729 Capital expenditures $ 390 $ 504 $ 1,410 $ 2,813 At December 31: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,447 $ 4,245 $ 4,447 $ 4,245 Total debt, including current portion $ 13,117 $ 16,027 $ 13,117 $ 16,027

a. For segment financial results, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Business Segments," beginning on page IX, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." b. Includes favorable adjustments to provisionally priced concentrate and cathode copper sales recognized in prior periods totaling $104 million ($42 million to net income attributable to common stock or $0.03 per share) in fourth-quarter 2017, $129 million ($57 million to net income attributable to common stock or $0.04 per share) in fourth-quarter 2016, $81 million ($34 million to net income attributable to common stock or $0.02 per share) for the year 2017 and $5 million ($2 million to net loss attributable to common stock or less than $0.01 per share) for the year 2016. For further discussion, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Derivative Instruments," on page IX, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." c. Primarily reflects adjustments to the fair value of the potential $120 million in contingent consideration related to the 2016 sale of FCX's interest in TF Holdings Limited (TFHL), which totaled $74 million at December 31, 2017, and will continue to be adjusted through December 31, 2019. d. Includes net gains (charges) of $291 million ($0.20 per share) in fourth-quarter 2017, $(59) million ($(0.04) per share) in fourth-quarter 2016, $113 million ($0.08 per share) for the year 2017 and $(4.5) billion ($3.39 per share) for the year 2016 that are described in the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." e. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales until final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of net impacts from changes in these deferrals, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Deferred Profits," on page IX, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." f. Includes net working capital sources (uses) and timing of other tax payments of $194 million in fourth-quarter 2017, $(396) million in fourth-quarter 2016, $589 million for the year 2017 and $87 million for the year 2016.

SUMMARY OPERATING DATA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016a 2017 2016a Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 1,007 1,131 3,737 4,222 Sales, excluding purchases 1,017 1,127 3,700 4,227 Average realized price per pound $ 3.21 $ 2.48 $ 2.93 $ 2.28 Site production and delivery costs per poundb $ 1.62 $ 1.44 $ 1.61 $ 1.42 Unit net cash costs per poundb $ 1.04 $ 1.21 $ 1.20 $ 1.26 Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces) Production 567 430 1,577 1,088 Sales, excluding purchases 593 405 1,562 1,079 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,285 $ 1,174 $ 1,268 $ 1,238 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 22 22 92 80 Sales, excluding purchases 24 22 95 74 Average realized price per pound $ 9.79 $ 8.27 $ 9.33 $ 8.33

a. Excludes the results of the Tenke Fungurume (Tenke) mine, which was sold in November 2016 and is reported as discontinued operations. Copper sales from the Tenke mine totaled 59 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2016 and 424 million pounds for the year 2016. b. Reflects per pound weighted-average production and delivery costs and unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for all copper mines, before net noncash and other costs. For reconciliations of per pound unit costs by operating division to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Consolidated Sales Volumes

Fourth-quarter 2017 copper sales of 1.0 billion pounds approximated the October 2017 estimate and were lower than fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 1.1 billion pounds, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes in North America and at Cerro Verde.

Fourth-quarter 2017 gold sales of 593 thousand ounces were lower than the October 2017 estimate of 625 thousand ounces, primarily reflecting lower mill rates at PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI). Fourth-quarter 2017 gold sales were higher than fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 405 thousand ounces, primarily reflecting anticipated higher ore grades from Indonesia.

Fourth-quarter 2017 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds were slightly higher than the October 2017 estimate of 23 million pounds and fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 22 million pounds.

Sales volumes for the year 2018 are expected to approximate 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold and 91 million pounds of molybdenum, including 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 675 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter 2018.

Consolidated Unit Costs

Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for FCX's copper mines of $1.04 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2017 were lower than unit net cash costs of $1.21 per pound in fourth-quarter 2016, primarily reflecting higher by-product credits, partly offset by lower copper sales volumes and higher mining and milling costs in South America.

Assuming average prices of $1,300 per ounce of gold and $10.00 per pound of molybdenum for 2018 and achievement of current sales volume and cost estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for copper mines are expected to average $0.97 per pound of copper for the year 2018. The impact of price changes on 2018 consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.03 per pound for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $0.025 per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum. Quarterly unit net cash costs vary with fluctuations in sales volumes and realized prices, primarily for gold and molybdenum.

MINING OPERATIONS

North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper, certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum concentrate, gold and silver.

All of the North America mining operations are wholly owned, except for Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent undivided joint venture interest in Morenci using the proportionate consolidation method.

Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to study opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential long-term development projects.

Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation in eastern Arizona. FCX has commenced a project to develop the Lone Star oxide ores with first production expected by the end of 2020. Total estimated capital costs for the project, including mine equipment and pre-production stripping, approximates $850 million and will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the adjacent Safford operation. Production from the Lone Star oxide ores is expected to average approximately 200 million pounds of copper per year with an approximate 20-year mine life. The project also advances the potential for development of a larger-scale district opportunity. FCX is conducting additional drilling as it continues to evaluate longer term opportunities available from the significant sulfide potential in the Lone Star/Safford minerals district.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data for the North America copper mines for the fourth quarters and years 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 367 420 1,518 1,831 Sales, excluding purchases 354 416 1,484 1,841 Average realized price per pound $ 3.15 $ 2.45 $ 2.85 $ 2.24 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) Productiona 8 8 33 33 Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments $ 1.79 $ 1.46 $ 1.64 $ 1.42 By-product credits (0.21 ) (0.13 ) (0.17 ) (0.12 ) Treatment charges 0.10 0.11 0.10 0.11 Unit net cash costs $ 1.68 $ 1.44 $ 1.57 $ 1.41

a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum produced at the North America copper mines. b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 354 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2017 were lower than fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 416 million pounds, primarily reflecting anticipated lower ore grades. North America copper sales are estimated to approximate 1.5 billion pounds for the year 2018, compared with 1.5 billion pounds in 2017.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North America copper mines of $1.68 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2017 were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.44 per pound in fourth-quarter 2016, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.67 per pound of copper for the year 2018, based on achievement of current sales volume and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $10.00 per pound. North America's average unit net cash costs for the year 2018 would change by approximately $0.04 per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum.

South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces molybdenum concentrate and silver.

Operating and Development Activities. The Cerro Verde expansion project commenced operations in September 2015. The project expanded the concentrator facilities from 120,000 metric tons of ore per day to 360,000 metric tons of ore per day, and averaged 374,200 metric tons of ore per day in fourth-quarter 2017. Cerro Verde's expanded operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost efficiencies.

FCX continues to evaluate a major expansion at El Abra to process additional sulfide material and to achieve higher recoveries. Exploration results at El Abra indicate a significant sulfide resource, which could potentially support a major mill project similar to facilities recently constructed at Cerro Verde. Future investments will depend on technical studies, which are being advanced, economic factors and market conditions.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data for the South America mining operations for the fourth quarters and years 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 303 342 1,235 1,328 Sales 312 359 1,235 1,332 Average realized price per pound $ 3.22 $ 2.50 $ 2.97 $ 2.31 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) Productiona 6 7 27 21 Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments $ 1.71 $ 1.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.26 By-product credits (0.20 ) (0.10 ) (0.18 ) (0.10 ) Treatment charges 0.21 0.25 0.22 0.24 Royalty on metals 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Unit net cash costs $ 1.73 $ 1.51 $ 1.64 $ 1.41

a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum produced at Cerro Verde. b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 312 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2017 were lower than fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 359 million pounds, primarily reflecting lower recovery rates at Cerro Verde. Sales from South America mining are expected to approximate 1.2 billion pounds of copper for the year 2018, compared with 1.2 billion pounds of copper in 2017.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South America mining of $1.73 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2017 were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.51 per pound in fourth-quarter 2016, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes and higher mining and milling costs at Cerro Verde, partly offset by higher by-product credits. Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South America mining are expected to approximate $1.63 per pound of copper for the year 2018, based on current sales volume and cost estimates and assuming an average price of $10.00 per pound of molybdenum.

Indonesia Mining. Through its 90.64 percent owned and consolidated subsidiary PT-FI, FCX's assets include one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals district in Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI operates a proportionately consolidated joint venture, which produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver.

Regulatory Matters. PT-FI continues to actively engage with Indonesian government officials to address regulatory changes that conflict with its contractual rights in a manner that provides long-term stability for PT-FI’s operations and investment plans, and protects value for FCX’s shareholders.

Following a framework understanding reached in August 2017, the parties have been engaged in negotiation and documentation of a special license (IUPK) and accompanying documentation for assurances on legal and fiscal terms to provide PT-FI with long-term rights through 2041. In addition, the IUPK would provide that PT-FI construct a smelter within five years of reaching a definitive agreement and include agreement for the divestment of 51 percent of the project area interests to Indonesian participants at fair market value.

In late 2017, the Indonesian government (including the regional government of Papua Province and Mimika Regency) and PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum), a state-owned enterprise, which will lead a consortium of investors, agreed to form a special purpose company to acquire Grasberg project area interests. Inalum is owned 100 percent by the Indonesian government and currently holds 9.36 percent of PT-FI's outstanding common stock.

FCX is engaged in discussions with Inalum and PT-FI’s joint venture partner regarding potential arrangements that would result in the Inalum consortium acquiring interests that would meet the Indonesian government’s 51 percent ownership objective in a manner satisfactory to all parties, and in a structure that would provide for continuity of FCX’s management of PT-FI’s operations and governance of the business. The parties continue to negotiate documentation on a comprehensive agreement for PT-FI’s extended operations and to reach agreement on timing, process and governance matters relating to the divestment. The parties have a mutual objective of completing negotiations and the required documentation during the first half of 2018.

In December 2017, the Indonesian government extended PT-FI’s temporary IUPK to June 30, 2018, and PT-FI is seeking an extension of its export license which currently expires on February 16, 2018, to enable normal operations to continue during the negotiation period.

Until a definitive agreement is reached, PT-FI has reserved all rights under its Contract of Work (COW).

Operating and Development Activities. PT-FI is currently mining the final phase of the Grasberg open pit, which contains high copper and gold ore grades. PT-FI expects to mine high-grade ore over the next several quarters prior to transitioning to the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine in the first half of 2019.

PT-FI has several projects in the Grasberg minerals district related to the development of its large-scale, long-lived, high-grade underground ore bodies. In aggregate, these underground ore bodies are expected to produce large-scale quantities of copper and gold following the transition from the Grasberg open pit. Substantial progress has been made to prepare for the transition to mining of the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine. Mine development activities are sufficiently advanced to commence caving in early 2019. The ore flow system and underground rail line are expected to be installed during 2018.

Subject to reaching a definitive agreement with the Indonesian government to support PT-FI's long-term investment plans, estimated annual capital spending on these projects would average $0.9 billion per year ($0.7 billion per year net to PT-FI) over the next five years. Considering the long-term nature and size of these projects, actual costs could vary from these estimates. In response to market conditions and Indonesian regulatory uncertainty, timing of these expenditures continues to be reviewed. If PT-FI is unable to reach a definitive agreement with the Indonesian government on its long-term mining rights, FCX intends to reduce or defer investments significantly in its underground development projects and will pursue dispute resolution procedures under its COW.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data for the Indonesia mining operations for the fourth quarters and years 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 337 369 984 1,063 Sales 351 352 981 1,054 Average realized price per pound $ 3.25 $ 2.48 $ 3.00 $ 2.32 Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces) Production 562 424 1,554 1,061 Sales 584 401 1,540 1,054 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,285 $ 1,174 $ 1,268 $ 1,237 Unit net cash (credits) costs per pound of coppera Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments $ 1.36 b $ 1.50 $ 1.58 b $ 1.63 Gold and silver credits (2.18 ) (1.34 ) (2.05 ) (1.30 ) Treatment charges 0.26 0.27 0.27 0.28 Export duties 0.15 0.09 0.12 0.09 Royalty on metals 0.19 0.13 0.17 0.13 Unit net cash (credits) costs $ (0.22 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.09 $ 0.83

a. For a reconciliation of unit net cash (credits) costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." b. Excludes fixed costs charged directly to production and delivery costs totaling $8 million ($0.02 per pound of copper) in fourth-quarter 2017 and $120 million ($0.12 per pound of copper) for the year 2017 associated with workforce reductions.

Indonesia's consolidated copper sales of 351 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2017 approximated fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 352 million pounds. Indonesia's consolidated gold sales of 584 thousand ounces in fourth-quarter 2017 were higher than fourth-quarter 2016 sales of 401 thousand ounces, reflecting higher gold ore grades.

PT-FI's labor productivity continues to improve following disruptions that occurred in the first half of 2017. During fourth-quarter 2017, PT-FI and union officials reached terms for a new two-year labor agreement, effective October 1, 2017.

Assuming achievement of planned operating rates for 2018, consolidated sales volumes from Indonesia mining are expected to approximate 1.2 billion pounds of copper and 2.4 million ounces of gold for the year 2018, compared with 1.0 billion pounds of copper and 1.5 million ounces of gold for the year 2017.

A significant portion of PT-FI's costs are fixed and unit costs vary depending on production volumes and other factors. As a result of higher gold and silver credits, Indonesia had unit net cash credits (including gold and silver credits) of $0.22 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2017, compared with unit net cash costs of $0.65 per pound in fourth-quarter 2016.

Assuming an average gold price of $1,300 per ounce for 2018 and achievement of current sales volume and cost estimates, unit net cash credits (including gold and silver credits) for Indonesia mining are expected to approximate $0.57 per pound of copper for the year 2018. Indonesia mining's unit net cash credits for the year 2018 would change by approximately $0.09 per pound for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold. Because of the fixed nature of a large portion of Indonesia's costs, unit net cash credits/costs vary from quarter to quarter depending on copper and gold volumes.

Indonesia mining's projected sales volumes for the year 2018 are dependent on a number of factors, including operational performance, workforce productivity, timing of shipments, the extension of PT-FI's export license (which currently expires on February 16, 2018), the extension of PT-FI's IUPK after June 30, 2018, and satisfactory progress on the resolution of PT-FI's long-term mining rights.

Molybdenum Mines. FCX has two wholly owned molybdenum mines - the Henderson underground mine and the Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Henderson and Climax mines produce high-purity, chemical-grade molybdenum concentrate, which is typically further processed into value-added molybdenum chemical products. The majority of molybdenum concentrate produced at the Henderson and Climax mines, as well as from FCX's North America and South America copper mines, is processed at FCX's conversion facilities.

Operating and Development Activities. Production from the Molybdenum mines totaled 8 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2017 and 7 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2016. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales and average realized prices, which includes sales of molybdenum produced at the Molybdenum mines, and from FCX's North America and South America copper mines.

Unit net cash costs for the Molybdenum mines averaged $8.40 per pound of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2017 and $8.26 per pound in fourth-quarter 2016. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, average unit net cash costs for the Molybdenum mines are expected to approximate $9.00 per pound of molybdenum for the year 2018.

For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Mining Exploration Activities. FCX's mining exploration activities are generally associated with its existing mines, focusing on opportunities to expand reserves and resources to support development of additional future production capacity. Exploration results continue to indicate opportunities for significant future potential reserve additions in North America and South America. Exploration spending is expected to approximate $65 million for the year 2018, compared to $72 million in 2017.

Preliminary Recoverable Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. FCX has significant reserves, resources and future development opportunities within its portfolio of mining assets. FCX's preliminary estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable reserves from its mines at December 31, 2017, include 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, which were determined using $2.00 per pound for copper, $1,000 per ounce for gold and $10.00 per pound for molybdenum. The preliminary recoverable proven and probable mining reserves presented in the table below represent the estimated metal quantities from which FCX expects to be paid after application of estimated metallurgical recovery rates and smelter recovery rates, where applicable. Recoverable reserve volumes are those which FCX estimates can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination.

Preliminary Recoverable Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves Estimated at December 31, 2017 Copper Gold Molybdenum (billion pounds) (million ounces) (billion pounds) North America 33.5 0.3 2.22 South America 28.1 — 0.62 Indonesiaa 25.1 23.2 — Consolidated basisb 86.7 23.5 2.84 Net equity interestc 71.3 21.3 2.56

a. Preliminary recoverable proven and probable reserves from Indonesia reflect estimates of minerals that can be recovered through the end of 2041. Refer to "Indonesia Mining" above and to "Risk Factors" in FCX's U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings for discussion of PT-FI's COW and Indonesia regulatory matters. b. Consolidated reserves represent estimated metal quantities after reduction for joint venture partner interests at the Morenci mine in North America and the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia. Excluded from the table above were FCX’s estimated recoverable proven and probable reserves of 273.4 million ounces of silver, which were determined using $15 per ounce. c. Net equity interest reserves represent estimated consolidated metal quantities further reduced for noncontrolling interest ownership. Excluded from the table above were FCX’s estimated recoverable proven and probable reserves of 218.2 million ounces of silver.

The following table summarizes changes in FCX's preliminary estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable copper, gold and molybdenum reserves during 2017:

Copper Gold Molybdenum (billions of lbs) (millions of ozs) (billions of lbs) Reserves at December 31, 2016 86.8 26.1 2.95 Net additions (revisions) 3.6 a (1.0 ) (0.02 ) Production (3.7 ) (1.6 ) (0.09 ) Reserves at December 31, 2017 86.7 23.5 2.84

a. Includes 4.4 billion pounds associated with the Lone Star project located near the Safford mine.

In addition to the preliminary consolidated recoverable proven and probable reserves, FCX's preliminary estimated mineralized material at December 31, 2017, which was assessed using $2.20 per pound for copper, totaled 92 billion pounds of incremental contained copper (including 5 billion pounds associated with Kisanfu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is an asset held for sale). FCX continues to pursue opportunities to convert this material into reserves, future production volumes and cash flow.

CASH FLOWS, CASH and DEBT

Operating Cash Flows. FCX generated operating cash flows of $1.7 billion (including $0.2 billion in working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) in fourth-quarter 2017 and $4.7 billion (including $0.6 billion in working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2017.

Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $3.15 per pound of copper, $1,300 per ounce of gold and $10.00 per pound of molybdenum, FCX's consolidated operating cash flows are estimated to exceed $5.8 billion for the year 2018 (including $0.3 billion in working capital sources and timing of other tax payments). The impact of price changes during 2018 on operating cash flows would approximate $360 million for each $0.10 per pound change in the average price of copper, $115 million for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $130 million for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum.

Capital Expenditures. Capital expenditures totaled $390 million for fourth-quarter 2017 (including approximately $250 million for major mining projects) and $1.4 billion for the year ended 2017 (including $0.9 billion for major mining projects). Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $2.1 billion for the year 2018, including $1.2 billion for major mining projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district and development of the Lone Star oxide project.

If PT-FI is unable to reach a definitive agreement with the Indonesian government on its long-term mining rights, FCX intends to reduce or defer investments significantly in its underground development projects and will pursue dispute resolution procedures under its COW.

Cash. Following is a summary of the U.S. and international components of consolidated cash and cash equivalents available to the parent company, net of noncontrolling interests' share, taxes and other costs at December 31, 2017 (in billions):

Cash at domestic companies $ 3.3 Cash at international operations 1.1 Total consolidated cash and cash equivalents 4.4 Noncontrolling interests' share (0.4 ) Cash, net of noncontrolling interests' share 4.0 Withholding taxes and other — Net cash available $ 4.0

Debt. Following is a summary of total debt and the related weighted-average interest rates at December 31, 2017 (in billions, except percentages):

Weighted- Average Interest Rate Senior Notes $ 11.8 4.4% Cerro Verde credit facility 1.3 3.5% Total debt $ 13.1 4.3%

During fourth-quarter 2017, FCX redeemed $617 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2020 and repurchased $74 million of FCX senior notes due 2018 in open-market transactions, resulting in annual cash interest savings of over $40 million. During fourth-quarter 2017, FCX also repaid $730 million of senior notes due 2017 and $220 million of the Cerro Verde credit facility. Debt repayments in fourth-quarter 2017 totaled $1.7 billion.

At December 31, 2017, FCX had no borrowings, $13 million in letters of credit issued and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

FINANCIAL POLICY

In December 2015, FCX's common stock dividend was suspended. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors (the Board) and will depend upon FCX’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is the world's largest publicly traded copper producer. FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 MINING OPERATIONS: Production Sales COPPER (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) North America Morenci (72%)a 183 190 176 188 Bagdad (100%) 45 38 42 39 Safford (100%) 34 57 34 56 Sierrita (100%) 39 40 37 39 Miami (100%) 5 5 4 6 Chino (100%) 47 69 47 69 Tyrone (100%) 14 20 14 18 Other (100%) — 1 — 1 Total North America 367 420 354 416 South America Cerro Verde (53.56%) 256 293 259 307 El Abra (51%) 47 49 53 52 Total South America 303 342 312 359 Indonesia Grasberg (90.64%)b 337 369 351 352 Consolidated - continuing operations 1,007 1,131 1,017 c 1,127 c Discontinued operations - Tenke Fungurume (Tenke) (56%)d — 69 — 59 Total 1,007 1,200 1,017 1,186 Less noncontrolling interests 173 225 179 227 Net 834 975 838 959 Average realized price per pound (continuing operations) $ 3.21 $ 2.48 GOLD (thousands of recoverable ounces) (FCX's net interest in %) North America (100%) 5 6 9 4 Indonesia (90.64%)b 562 424 584 401 Consolidated 567 430 593 405 Less noncontrolling interests 52 40 55 38 Net 515 390 538 367 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,285 $ 1,174 MOLYBDENUM (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) Henderson (100%) 3 3 N/A N/A Climax (100%) 5 4 N/A N/A North America copper mines (100%)a 8 8 N/A N/A Cerro Verde (53.56%) 6 7 N/A N/A Consolidated 22 22 24 22 Less noncontrolling interests 3 3 3 2 Net 19 19 21 20 Average realized price per pound $ 9.79 $ 8.27 U.S. OIL AND GAS OPERATIONSe: Sales Volumes Sales per Day Oil (thousand barrels, or MBbls) 407 8,273 4 90 Natural gas (million cubic feet or MMcf) 2,418 12,852 26 140 Natural gas liquids (NGLs) (MBbls) 21 76 — 1 Thousand barrels of oil equivalents (MBOE) 831 10,492 9 114 a. Amounts are net of Morenci's undivided joint venture partners' interest. b. Amounts are net of Grasberg's joint venture partner's interest, which varies in accordance with the terms of the joint venture agreement. c. Consolidated sales volumes exclude purchased copper of 78 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2017 and 57 million pounds in fourth-quarter 2016. d. On November 16, 2016, FCX completed the sale of its interest in the Tenke mine. e. During 2016, FCX completed the sales of a majority of its oil and gas properties.

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (continued) Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 MINING OPERATIONS: Production Sales Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) North America Morenci (72%)a 737 848 713 855 Bagdad (100%) 173 177 164 180 Safford (100%) 150 230 154 229 Sierrita (100%) 160 162 154 162 Miami (100%) 19 25 18 27 Chino (100%) 215 308 217 308 Tyrone (100%) 61 76 61 75 Other (100%) 3 5 3 5 Total North America 1,518 1,831 1,484 1,841 South America Cerro Verde (53.56%) 1,062 1,108 1,062 1,105 El Abra (51%) 173 220 173 227 Total South America 1,235 1,328 1,235 1,332 Indonesia Grasberg (90.64%)b 984 1,063 981 1,054 Consolidated - continuing operations 3,737 4,222 3,700 c 4,227 c Discontinued operations - Tenke (56%)d — 425 — 424 Total 3,737 4,647 3,700 4,651 Less noncontrolling interests 670 909 670 910 Net 3,067 3,738 3,030 3,741 Average realized price per pound (continuing operations) $ 2.93 $ 2.28 Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces) (FCX's net interest in %) North America (100%) 23 27 22 25 Indonesia (90.64%)b 1,554 1,061 1,540 1,054 Consolidated 1,577 1,088 1,562 1,079 Less noncontrolling interests 145 99 144 99 Net 1,432 989 1,418 980 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,268 $ 1,238 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) Henderson (100%) 12 10 N/A N/A Climax (100%) 20 16 N/A N/A North America (100%)a 33 33 N/A N/A Cerro Verde (53.56%) 27 21 N/A N/A Consolidated 92 80 95 74 Less noncontrolling interests 13 9 12 6 Net 79 71 83 68 Average realized price per pound $ 9.33 $ 8.33 U.S. OIL AND GAS OPERATIONSe: Sales Volumes Sales per Day Oil (MBbls) 1,797 34,371 5 94 Natural gas (MMcf) 15,767 65,085 43 178 NGLs (MBbls) 207 1,839 1 5 MBOE 4,632 47,058 13 128 a. Amounts are net of Morenci's undivided joint venture partners' interest; effective May 31, 2016, FCX's undivided interest in Morenci was prospectively reduced from 85 percent to 72 percent. The year 2016 includes approximately 60 million pounds of copper from the 13 percent undivided interest in Morenci that FCX sold in May 2016. b. Amounts are net of Grasberg's joint venture partner's interest, which varies in accordance with the terms of the joint venture agreement. c. Consolidated sales volumes exclude purchased copper of 273 million pounds for the year 2017 and 188 million pounds for the year 2016. d. On November 16, 2016, FCX completed the sale of its interest in the Tenke mine. e. During 2016, FCX completed the sales of a majority of its oil and gas properties.

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (continued) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 100% North America Copper Mines Solution Extraction/Electrowinning (SX/EW) Operations Leach ore placed in stockpiles (metric tons per day) 664,900 663,700 679,000 737,400 Average copper ore grade (percent) 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.31 Copper production (millions of recoverable pounds) 282 303 1,121 1,224 Mill Operations Ore milled (metric tons per day) 297,800 302,300 299,500 300,500 Average ore grades (percent): Copper 0.37 0.44 0.39 0.47 Molybdenum 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 Copper recovery rate (percent) 85.9 83.0 86.4 85.5 Production (millions of recoverable pounds): Copper 156 193 683 854 Molybdenum 9 10 36 37 100% South America Mining SX/EW Operations Leach ore placed in stockpiles (metric tons per day) 160,600 128,200 142,800 149,100 Average copper ore grade (percent) 0.36 0.43 0.37 0.41 Copper production (millions of recoverable pounds) 65 78 255 328 Mill Operations Ore milled (metric tons per day) 374,200 366,500 360,100 353,400 Average ore grades (percent): Copper 0.43 0.43 0.44 0.43 Molybdenum 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 Copper recovery rate (percent) 76.7 85.1 81.2 85.8 Production (millions of recoverable pounds): Copper 238 264 980 1,000 Molybdenum 6 7 27 21 100% Indonesia Mining Ore milled (metric tons per day):a Grasberg open pit 133,200 126,900 101,800 119,700 Deep Ore Zone underground mine 36,700 36,000 31,200 38,000 Deep Mill Level Zone (DMLZ) underground mineb 3,700 2,500 3,200 4,400 Grasberg Block Cave underground mineb 3,800 3,000 3,600 2,700 Big Gossan underground mineb 700 1,500 600 900 Total 178,100 169,900 140,400 165,700 Average ore grades: Copper (percent) 1.03 1.08 1.01 0.91 Gold (grams per metric ton) 1.28 0.97 1.15 0.68 Recovery rates (percent): Copper 91.8 92.0 91.6 91.0 Gold 85.2 83.7 85.0 82.2 Production (recoverable): Copper (millions of pounds) 326 327 996 1,063 Gold (thousands of ounces) 562 397 1,554 1,061 100% Molybdenum Mines Ore milled (metric tons per day) 22,300 20,000 22,500 18,300 Average molybdenum ore grade (percent) 0.19 0.18 0.20 0.21 Molybdenum production (millions of recoverable pounds) 8 7 32 26 a. Amounts represent the approximate average daily throughput processed at PT Freeport Indonesia's (PT-FI) mill facilities from each producing mine and from development activities that result in metal production. b. Targeted production rates once the DMLZ underground mine reaches full capacity are expected to approximate 80,000 metric tons of ore per day in 2021; production from the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine is expected to commence in the first half of 2019, and production from the Big Gossan underground mine restarted in fourth-quarter 2017.

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Revenuesa $ 5,041 $ 4,377 $ 16,403 $ 14,830 Cost of sales: Production and delivery 2,811 b 2,740 b 10,300 b,c 10,697 b Depreciation, depletion and amortization 457 593 1,714 2,530 Metals inventory adjustments — 9 b 8 b 36 b Impairment of oil and gas properties — — — 4,317 Total cost of sales 3,268 3,342 12,022 17,580 Selling, general and administrative expenses 118 199 b 484 b 607 b Mining exploration and research expenses 33 18 94 64 Environmental obligations and shutdown costsd 170 2 251 20 Net (gain) loss on sales of assets (15 ) 113 (81 ) (649 ) Total costs and expenses 3,574 3,674 12,770 17,622 Operating income (loss) 1,467 703 3,633 (2,792 ) Interest expense, nete (168 ) (181 ) (801 ) c (755 ) Net gain (loss) on early extinguishment and exchanges of debt 13 (25 ) 21 26 Other income (expense), net 13 (5 ) 49 49 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in affiliated companies' net earnings 1,325 492 2,902 (3,472 ) Provision for income taxesf (136 ) (292 ) (883 ) c (371 ) Equity in affiliated companies' net earnings 4 2 10 11 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,193 202 2,029 (3,832 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operationsg 16 (2 ) 66 (193 ) Net income (loss) 1,209 200 2,095 (4,025 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Continuing operations (168 ) (81 ) (274 ) c (227 ) Discontinued operations — (19 ) (4 ) (63 ) Gain on redemption and preferred dividends attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — 192 — 161 Net income (loss) attributable to FCX common stockh $ 1,041 $ 292 $ 1,817 $ (4,154 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock: Continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.22 $ 1.21 $ (2.96 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.20 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.21 $ 1.25 $ (3.16 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,448 1,403 1,447 1,318 Diluted 1,455 1,410 1,454 1,318

a. Revenues include adjustments to provisionally priced concentrate and cathode copper sales recognized in prior periods, which are summarized in the supplemental schedule, "Derivative Instruments," on page IX. The fourth quarter and year 2016 also include net noncash mark-to-market losses associated with oil derivative contracts, which are summarized in the supplemental schedule, “Adjusted Net Income,” on page VII. b. Includes net charges at mining and oil and gas operations, which are summarized in the supplemental schedule, “Adjusted Net Income,” on page VII. c. Includes net charges of $186 million associated with disputed Cerro Verde royalties for prior years, consisting of $203 million to production and delivery costs, $145 million to interest expense and $7 million to provision for income taxes, net of $169 million to noncontrolling interests. d. The increase in the fourth quarter and year 2017, compared to the 2016 periods, primarily reflects adjustments to environmental obligations resulting from revised cost estimates. e. Consolidated interest costs (before capitalization and excluding interest expense associated with disputed Cerro Verde royalties) totaled $194 million in fourth-quarter 2017, $207 million in fourth-quarter 2016, $777 million for the year 2017 and $854 million for the year 2016. f. Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Income Taxes," on page VIII for a summary of FCX's provision for income taxes. g. Refer to the supplemental schedule, “Adjusted Net Income,” on page VII for a summary of gains (losses) from discontinued operations. h. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales until final sales to third parties occur. Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Deferred Profits," on page IX for a summary of net impacts from changes in these deferrals.

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2017 2016 (In Millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,447 $ 4,245 Trade accounts receivable 1,246 1,126 Income and other tax receivables 325 879 Inventories: Mill and leach stockpiles 1,422 1,338 Materials and supplies, net 1,305 1,306 Product 1,166 998 Other current assets 270 199 Held for sale 598 344 Total current assets 10,779 10,435 Property, plant, equipment and mine development costs, net 22,836 23,219 Oil and gas properties, subject to amortization, less accumulated amortization and impairments 8 74 Long-term mill and leach stockpiles 1,409 1,633 Other assets 2,270 1,956 Total assets $ 37,302 $ 37,317 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,321 $ 2,393 Current portion of debt 1,414 1,232 Accrued income taxes 565 66 Current portion of environmental and asset retirement obligations 388 369 Held for sale 350 205 Total current liabilities 5,038 4,265 Long-term debt, less current portion 11,703 14,795 Deferred income taxes 3,622 3,768 Environmental and asset retirement obligations, less current portion 3,631 3,487 Other liabilities 2,012 1,745 Total liabilities 26,006 28,060 Equity: Stockholders' equity: Common stock 158 157 Capital in excess of par value 26,751 26,690 Accumulated deficit (14,722 ) (16,540 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (487 ) (548 ) Common stock held in treasury (3,723 ) (3,708 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,977 6,051 Noncontrolling interests 3,319 3,206 Total equity 11,296 9,257 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,302 $ 37,317

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 (In Millions) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,095 $ (4,025 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,714 2,610 U.S. tax reform benefit (393 ) — Net charges for Cerro Verde royalty dispute 355 — Payments for Cerro Verde royalty dispute (53 ) (30 ) Impairment of oil and gas properties — 4,317 Oil and gas non-cash drillship settlement costs and other adjustments (33 ) 803 Net gain on sales of assets (81 ) (649 ) Stock-based compensation 71 86 Net charges for environmental and asset retirement obligations, including accretion 383 191 Payments for environmental and asset retirement obligations (131 ) (242 ) Net charges for defined pension and postretirement plans 120 113 Pension plan contributions (174 ) (57 ) Net gain on early extinguishment and exchanges of debt (21 ) (26 ) Deferred income taxes 76 239 (Gain) loss on disposal of discontinued operations (57 ) 198 Decrease in long-term mill and leach stockpiles 224 10 Oil and gas contract settlement payments (70 ) — Other, net 68 104 Changes in working capital and tax payments, excluding disposition amounts: Accounts receivable 427 (175 ) Inventories (393 ) 117 Other current assets (28 ) 37 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 110 (28 ) Accrued income taxes and timing of other tax payments 473 136 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,682 3,729 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures: North America copper mines (167 ) (102 ) South America (115 ) (382 ) Indonesia (875 ) (1,025 ) Molybdenum mines (5 ) (2 ) Other, including oil and gas operations (248 ) (1,302 ) Proceeds from sales of: Interest in TF Holdings Limited — 2,664 Deepwater GOM and onshore California oil and gas properties — 2,272 Additional interest in Morenci — 996 Other assets 72 423 Other, net (25 ) 8 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,363 ) 3,550 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 955 3,681 Repayments of debt (3,812 ) (7,625 ) Net proceeds from sale of common stock — 1,515 Cash dividends paid: Common stock (2 ) (6 ) Noncontrolling interests (174 ) (693 ) Stock-based awards net payments (10 ) (6 ) Debt financing costs and other, net (12 ) (32 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,055 ) (3,166 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 264 4,113 Increase in cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale (62 ) (45 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,245 177 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,447 $ 4,245

FREEPORT-McMoRan INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME Adjusted net income is intended to provide investors and others with information about FCX's recurring operating performance. This information differs from net income (loss) attributable to common stock determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. FCX's adjusted net income follows, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies (in millions, except per share amounts).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Net income attributable to common stock N/A $ 1,041 $ 0.71 N/A $ 292 $ 0.21 Net mining charges (21 ) b (18 ) (0.01 ) (25 ) (15 ) (0.01 ) Oil and gas restructuring and other net credits (costs) 5 5 — (39 ) c (39 ) (0.02 ) Oil and gas idle rig costs/drillship settlements — — — (103 ) (103 ) (0.07 ) Net noncash mark-to-market losses on oil derivative contracts — — — (41 ) (41 ) (0.03 ) Net adjustments to environmental obligations and related litigation reserves (157 ) (157 ) (0.11 ) 5 5 — Net gain (loss) on sales of assets 15 15 0.01 (113 ) (108 ) (0.08 ) Net gain (loss) on early extinguishment and exchanges of debt 13 13 0.01 (25 ) (25 ) (0.02 ) Net tax creditsd N/A 417 0.29 N/A 84 0.06 Gain (loss) on discontinued operations 16 e 16 0.01 (16 ) (16 ) (0.01 ) Gain on redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest — — — 199 199 0.14 $ (129 ) $ 291 $ 0.20 $ (158 ) $ (59 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stock N/A $ 750 $ 0.51 N/A $ 351 $ 0.25

Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Net income (loss) attributable to common stock N/A $ 1,817 $ 1.25 N/A $ (4,154 ) $ (3.16 ) Cerro Verde royalty disputef $ (348 ) $ (186 ) $ (0.13 ) $ — $ — $ — PT-FI net charges for workforce reductions (125 ) g (66 ) (0.04 ) — — — Metals inventory adjustments and other net mining charges (46 ) (40 ) (0.03 ) (69 ) (50 ) (0.04 ) Oil and gas inventory adjustments, asset impairment and other net charges (11 ) c (11 ) (0.01 ) (196 ) c (196 ) (0.14 ) Oil and gas drillship settlements/idle rig credits (costs) 24 24 0.02 (926 ) (926 ) (0.70 ) Impairment of oil and gas properties — — — (4,317 ) (4,317 ) (3.28 ) Net noncash mark-to-market losses on oil derivative contracts — — — (41 ) (41 ) (0.03 ) Net adjustments to environmental obligations and related litigation reserves (210 ) (210 ) (0.14 ) 16 16 0.01 Net gain on sales of assets 81 81 0.06 649 649 0.49 Net gain on early extinguishment and exchanges of debt 21 21 0.01 26 26 0.02 Net tax creditsd N/A 438 0.30 N/A 374 0.28 Gain (loss) on discontinued operations 70 e 62 0.04 (198 ) (198 ) (0.15 ) Gain on redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest — — — 199 199 0.15 $ (544 ) $ 113 $ 0.08 $ (4,857 ) $ (4,464 ) $ (3.39 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stock N/A $ 1,704 $ 1.17 N/A $ 310 $ 0.23

a. Reflects impact to FCX net income (loss) attributable to common stock (i.e., net of any taxes and noncontrolling interests). b. Primarily reflects net charges at Cerro Verde for tax related matters, including $11 million to production and delivery costs and $8 million to interest expense. c. Includes net charges in selling, general and administrative expenses totaling $17 million for the year 2017 for contract termination costs and $47 million in fourth-quarter 2016 and $85 million for the year 2016 for restructuring. d. Refer to “Income Taxes,” on page VIII, for further discussion of net tax credits. e. Primarily reflects adjustments to the estimated fair value of the potential $120 million in contingent consideration related to the 2016 sale of FCX’s interest in TFHL, which totaled $74 million at December 31, 2017, and will continue to be adjusted through December 31, 2019. f. Refer to “Consolidated Statements of Operations,” on page IV for a summary of these amounts. g. Includes net charges in selling, general and administrative expenses totaling $5 million.

