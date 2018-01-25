GoldMining Completes Acquisition of Additional Gold Claims Contiguous with its Yellowknife Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2018 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX-V: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 9, 2018, the Company has completed its indirect acquisition of the Maguire Lake property (the "Property"). The Property includes the RG1, RG2 and RG3 claims, which cover a total area of 1,797.6 hectares and are contiguous with the western boundary of the Company's Nicholas Lake-Ormsby property, one of the four properties that comprise the Yellowknife Gold Project ("YGP"), which the Company acquired in July 2017. With the acquisition of the Property, the YGP now has an expanded total area of 11,502 hectares.

Pursuant to the Agreement, GoldMining issued 60,000 common shares of the Company to Viking Gold Exploration Inc. in consideration for the Property.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

