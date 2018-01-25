/R E P E A T -- Clean Commodities Corp. Announces Completion of Modelling at Phoenix Lithium Project/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX-V: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the successful completion of a conceptual exploration model for the Corporation's Phoenix Lithium Project (the "Phoenix Model").

The Phoenix Model was prepared on behalf of the Corporation by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. in preparation of further permitting/work at the project.

"Clean Commodities is very pleased to receive this third-party model, which examined but two of the six known lithium pegmatites at our Phoenix Lithium Project. We are greatly looking forward to advancing our Phoenix Lithium Project and demonstrating the value that we believe the lithium pegmatites there hold in the context of the global lithium market. The fact that this project is securely situated in Canada, which is well-known as a stable mining jurisdiction, bodes well for our future," noted Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

A brief presentation accompanies this news release and is available at: http://bit.ly/2GckZdh

The Phoenix Lithium Project is one of several lithium projects that the Corporation owns in Canada.

Phoenix Lithium Project

The Phoenix Model was prepared to evaluate the exploration potential of the Phoenix Lithium Project (see also news release 'Clean Commodities Corp. Key Lithium Assets in Canada; Reviews Historic Drill Results and Outlines 2018 Exploration Objectives' dated December 14, 2017).

The Phoenix Lithium Project consists of numerous lithium pegmatites, including two of which have been historically drill tested, specifically the Big Bird and Curlew pegmatites.

Historic exploration has shown the Big Bird pegmatite to have a minimum strike length of approximately 1,280 meters and apparent widths ranging from 8 to 70 m. The ultimate strike length and width of Big Bird is unknown given its position within an area of extensive cover with less than 15% outcrop exposure.

The Curlew Lake Pegmatite, also within an area of extensive cover, has a minimum strike length of 500 m and apparent widths of up to 50 m.

A summary of the conceptual exploration model for the Big Bird and Curlew pegmatites is as follows:

Pegmatite Tonnage (MT) Grade (Li 2 O %) Lower Tonnage Upper Tonnage Lower Grade (Q1) Upper Grade (Q3) Big Bird 11.4 18.4 0.91 1.71 Curlew 1.3 2.4 1.10 1.66 Total(s) 12.7 20.8 - -

For each of the Big Bird and Curlew pegmatites, channel samples and drilling was incorporated into a geologic model which examined the near surface component of each pegmatite (maximum depth of 200 meters).

The Company cautions that the Phoenix Model is not a resource declaration. The potential tonnages and grades are conceptual in nature and are based on previous channel sample and drill results that defined the approximate length, thickness, depth and grade of a portion of each pegmatite. There has been insufficient exploration to define a current resource and the Company cautions that there is, among other uncertainties, a risk that further exploration may not result in the delineation of a current mineral resource or one that resembles the conceptual model.

Further Lithium Exploration Potential

The Phoenix Model assessed only two of the known pegmatites at the Phoenix Lithium Project.

Accordingly, the Corporation believes the project to have significant exploration potential separate from the current conceptual model, including:

Big Bird Pegmatite: strike extension(s) and depth extension (below 200-m);

Curlew Pegmatite: strike extension(s) and depth extension (below 200-m);

NEB 3: pegmatite may exceed 400 m length, width unknown, 1.22 to 3.62% Li 2 O; and

O; and At least three other known lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Other additional lithium bearing pegmatites at the Phoenix Project have had only limited exploration to-date. As a result, the absence of channel sampling and/or drilling has currently precluded their inclusion within the present modeling.

The following pegmatites were not included in the Phoenix Model:

NEB 1 – 1 grab sample, 2.26% Li 2 O

O NEB 3 – 6 grab samples from more than 400 meters length, 1.22 to 3.62% Li 2 O

O NEB 4 – 4 grab samples from about 250 meters length, 0.09 to 3.39% Li 2 O

O NEB 8 – 2 grab samples from about 100 meters length, 1.91 to 6.64% Li 2 O

About the Phoenix Model

The Phoenix Model consisted of a desktop study of two of at least six known spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Phoenix. The Big Bird and Curlew pegmatites were subject of either channel sampling and/or drilling between 2008 and 2010, as follows:

Big Bird Pegmatite – 4 drill holes, 56 pegmatite core samples, 18 channel samples, 0.03 to 3.68% Li 2 O

O Curlew Pegmatite – 3 drill holes, 57 pegmatite core samples, 0.17 to 4.43% Li 2 O

Two geologic models were created, one for Big Bird and the other for Curlew, with each based upon historic data from the 2010 assessment report filed by North Arrow Minerals Inc. Data included outcrop and subcrop mapping, channel samples, diamond drill data, and associated assays. A global density of 2.7 g/cm3 was assumed based on density values from similar pegmatite projects. For the Big Bird pegmatite, a global structural trend of 225° dip azimuth, and 80° dip (southwest) was used. For the Curlew pegmatite a global structural trend of 350° dip azimuth, and 85° dip (north) was used.

Qualified Persons

This Phoenix Model was completed for the Corporation by John Gorham, P.Geol. and William Miller, P.Geol., both of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and who are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

John Gorham, P.Geol., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

