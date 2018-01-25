Voltaic Minerals Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT, OTC: VTCCF, FSE: 2P61) (the “Company”) announces that the board of directors passed a resolution to proceed with a consolidation of common shares of the Company on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares for one (1) post consolidated share (the “Consolidation”). The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.

Currently, a total of 64,533,801 common shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of approximately 6,453,380 common shares will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum of authorized common shares. Advance notice will be provided to the public by way of news release.

Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post- Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based Lithium exploration company which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims located in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab, Utah. Lithium and other minerals occur at the property in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during historic oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #14 of the Paradox formation.

