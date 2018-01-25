HPQ Beauce Gold Field Project Granted 100% Access to Private Properties on Strong Local Support

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2018) - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE:HPQ)(FRANKFURT:UGE)(OTC PINK:URAGF) is pleased to inform shareholders that the company has successfully completed its first social acceptability campaign in the municipality of St-Simon-Les-Mines in the Beauce region of Quebec.

HIGH SOCIAL ACCEPTABILITY: 100% ACCESS TO PRIVATE PROPERTY GRANTED

As per Article 65 of Quebec's new mining law, HPQ required written permission from 24 individual private property owners, representing 32 different real estate lots, before being allowed access to their property to complete last year's geophysics exploration program and plan further mineral exploration work on the claims held by HPQ subsidiary, Beauce Gold Field Inc.

HPQ launched and executed a successful awareness program in the area, obtaining the required written permission from all the private property owners.

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated, "Uptaining 100% access is a testament to the social acceptability of the project and represents another milestone in the advancement of the Beauce Gold Field Inc spin out. Without social acceptability, completing the Spin out could have been compromised. Patrick Levasseur and his team did an incredible job presenting the potential benefits of the project to the local community."

SUCCESSFUL TOWN HALL MEETING

In addition to one-on-one meetings with the 24 property owners, HPQ held a town hall meeting in Saint Simon-Les Mine on November 16, 2017. Over 70 local residents attended the "Chalet des Loisirs" to listen to HPQ President, Patrick Levasseur, speak for nearly three hours about the Company's Beauce Gold Field project, answering questions and fully addressing peoples concerns.

Geologist Marc Richer-Laflèche and Louis-François Rinfret of the ¨Institut National de Recherches Scientifiques" (INRS) were also present to answer questions from attendees.

Mr. Levasseur's presentation covered the town's rich historical heritage as the site of Canada's first gold rush and that, over one hundred years ago, it was the site of major placer gold mining activity. He explained that the company's exploration main goal was locating the bedrock gold source of the historical placer gold deposits.

HPQ would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mayor of St-Simon-les-Mines, Mr. Martin St-Laurent, the town General Manager Mrs. Caroline Poulin and all the town's people that came to out meeting. HPQ encourages all residents with further questions to contact Mr. Levasseur.

Patrick Levasseur of HPQ Silicon stated, "Its wonderful that the people of St-Simon-les-Mine share our enthusiasm for gold. We are grateful for their support and we are committed to include the community as we advance towards our goal of discovering a gold deposit"

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (BGF) is a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon. HPQ is in the process of "Spinning Out" Beauce Gold Fields into a new publicly trading junior gold company which will apply for listing soon.

The Beauce Gold Fields project is a unique, historically prolific gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. Comprising of a block of 152 claims 100% owned by HPQ, the project area hosts a six kilometer long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was also hosts numerous historical gold mines that were active from 1860s to the 1960s.

A Beauce Gold Fields presentation is available. It can be downloaded via link below

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative metallurgical PUREVAP™ "Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)" process (patent pending), which will permit production of the highest efficiency SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule for 2018.

