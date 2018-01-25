Altitude North Property Update and Recent Sale and Expected Re-start of Adjacent Grande Cache Coal Mine

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 25, 2018) - Altitude Resources Inc. ("Altitude" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ALI) is pleased to provide this update on its 100% owned Altitude North metallurgical coal property. Since 2014, Altitude has been acquiring strategic Alberta coal lease applications at its Altitude North property in west central Alberta. Most recently, in November 2018 the Company applied for and was granted three additional lease applications totaling approximately 4,590 hectares. Altitude has now amassed 13 coal lease applications covering an area of approximately 19,400 contiguous hectares at Altitude North. The property is located near the town of Grande Cache, Alberta, approximately 60 km northwest of the company's Palisades Coal Project. It is immediately adjacent to the Grande Cache Coal Mine property (see ownership update below).

Altitude North 2015 Field Work

In 2015 Altitude announced that it had discovered a multiple near surface mid-volatile coking coal deposit at its Altitude North property. Seven individual seams were identified ranging in estimated true thickness from .3 to 6.0 meters. The 2015 field program was overseen out by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Coal quality testing indicated the coal rank to be mid-volatile coking coal. Initial historic Alberta government exploration reports showed some coal outcrops which were identified from field work in the 1960 - 1980s but there are no reports of any field drilling. The property stretches over a length of 23 km (northwest to southeast). No formal field work has been performed since mid-2015. Highlights of the August 13, 2015 announcement include:

Grande Cache member was confirmed to have a south-southeast to north-northwest trend that can be traced consistently along mountain ridgelines.

Grande Cache member is expressed along prominent dip-slop ridgelines and potentially a large anticline fold structure in the central and north sections of the project.

Grande Cache member was mapped in the southern section of the property along a south-southeast to north-northwest trending anticline fold. Identifying coal seams that were not historically reported

All three mapping locations identified, and sampled significant surficial coal seams ranging from 0.3 m to 6 m (some seams including minor coaly partings). These include estimated seam thicknesses of 3 - 5 m, without partings.

Measured bedding intervals support lateral extension of Grande Cache formation and the coal seams it contains.

Favorable bedding measurements closely follow topographic slopes (30 to 40 degree bedding dips in key property areas).

The raw coal samples range in ash content from 5.85% to 38.77%, averaging 25.21%.

The Volatile Matter ranges from 21.07% to 26.37% confirming this is a Mid Volatile Bituminous coal type.

The Sulphur values are low ranging from 0.25% to 0.47%.

The very low LT values confirm that this coal is highly oxidized and therefore has lost all of its plastic properties. This supports the need for subsurface evaluation.

Historic petrographic results range from 1.13 to 1.39, with new petrographic results expected soon.

2015 petrographic results show a good mid-volatile coal rank of Ro 1.14 to 1.20 which is optimum for coking coals

The average Ro is 1.18, the Vitrinite content is 66.51% and the reactive/inert ratio is 3.09/1. This suggests the unoxidized coal should have excellent coking properties and produce a high Stability coke after carbonization.

Grande Cache Coal Mine Ownership Update and Expected Mine Re-Start

On January 8, 2018 the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench approved the sale of certain assets of Grande Cache Coal Ltd. ("GCC"), paving the way for a re-start of mining operations in late 2018. Following the approval, Deloitte Restructuring Inc., the court appointed receiver of GCC announced that the successful bidder was Sonicfield Global Ltd., a Chinese resource investment company. The mine, which is located near the town of Grande Cache in the western Alberta Rocky Mountains, closed in December 2015 due to slumping coking coal prices. GCC was forced into receivership in January 2017 after its Chinese owner defaulted on debt payments of roughly CDN $500 million. SonicField has said it intends to reopen the mine in 2018 and the coal mine is accepting expressions of interest for a number of senior job posting. Details of the transaction will not be made public until three months after the deal is closed, which is expected to happen in May. This anticipated mine re-opening comes at a time of higher, stabilizing coking coal prices, which have now been hovering in the US $250 range and are expected to remain strong throughout 2018.

Commenting on the Grande Cache situation and its implications for Altitude North, Gene Wusaty, President and CEO said, "We were very pleased to learn of the successful sale of the GCC assets and that the new investors intend to re-start operations in the current year. For over four decades GCC and its predecessors has been a major economic driver to the region. As we continue our exploration efforts at our Altitude North project later in 2018 we will look for ways to work with the GCC operators to find synergies in the region."

Gene Wusaty, President & CEO, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.

About Altitude Resources

Altitude Resources is a Canadian coking coal exploration and development company focused on developing its portfolio of coking coal properties in the province of Alberta, Canada. Altitude's properties are all located within close proximity to rail with spare capacity and the ability to provide transport of coal to deep-water ports on the west coast of Canada to service the growing demand from world markets.

