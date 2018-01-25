Avalon Announces Start of Winter Drilling Program on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario. At least seven holes totalling 1500 metres are planned in order to increase the total lithium resources in the main Separation Rapids lithium deposit. The entire work program has a budget of $500,000. The deposit is open for expansion to depth below 200 metres, with the deepest holes at present indicating similar widths and grades as in the near surface holes. In addition, the lepidolite-rich sub-unit of the main pegmatite is also open for expansion to depth and along strike.

The main deposit consists of a large, zoned vertical pegmatite dyke averaging 20-30 metres in thickness that has been structurally flattened, accompanied by a swarm of narrower mineralized dykes of similar but variable lithium mineralogy. These dykes tend to be lepidolite-rich on both the east, west extensions and on the northern side of the main petalite-rich portion of the deposit. Resource estimates to date have indicated that about 20% of the total tonnage is lepidolite-rich, accompanied by petalite, and the remaining portion is petalite with subordinate to low lepidolite content.

The diamond drilling program will also test the West Pegmatite, which is about 800 metres along strike from the main deposit. The West Pegmatite consists of petalite mineralization that is very similar in appearance to the main deposit. Chip sampling has produced assays of 1.56% Li 2 O across 8.9 metres. The majority of the drilling will be on the main deposit, primarily targeting lepidolite mineralization, with holes continuing to the adjacent petalite-rich zone at depth as an additional benefit of targeting lepidolite.

The drilling program is expected to be completed over a period of one month. Significant assay results will be announced when available.

The technical information included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Vice President, Exploration, Dr. William Mercer, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

