Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the 14th Annual Noble Conference

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN:PZG) ("Paramount”) announced today that CFO, Carlo Buffone will be presenting at the NobleCon14 – Noble Capital Markets’ Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday January 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time in Studio 2 at The W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



The presentation will be made available on Paramount’s website at www.paramountnevada.com. (http://www.paramountnevada.com/investor-relations/presentations/). The Noble Conference is an invitation only investment conference.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration company. Paramount has a high ratio of ounces of gold in mineral inventory to shares outstanding, providing its shareholders with exceptional leverage to the gold price.

Paramount holds a 100% working interest in the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 9,300 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) has been prepared and key permitting milestones accomplished. For the PEA, click here. Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.



Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology, transportation & logistics and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York and Boston and St. Louis. In addition to NobleCon - the annual multi-sector investor conference - and the Media, Finance & Investor Program, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Glen Van Treek, President, CEO and Director

Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications

866-481-2233

