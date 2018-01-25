Nevada Sunrise Grants Stock Options

TSXV: NEV

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announced today that has granted a total of 1,030,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, lithium and cobalt mineral exploration projects in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's two key gold assets include a 100% interest in the Golden Arrow project near Tonopah, currently the subject of a transaction with Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EMR) and a 21% interest in a joint venture at Kinsley Mountain with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD, formerly Pilot Gold Inc.) near Wendover, with each of the properties subject to certain production royalties.

Nevada Sunrise holds 100% interests in the Neptune, Jackson Wash and Aquarius lithium projects, a 50% interest in the Gemini lithium project (Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) holds a 50% interest), and the right to earn 100% of the Atlantis lithium project, currently under option to American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI). For further information on the Nevada lithium projects operated by the Company, including location maps, please visit the Nevada Sunrise website at: "Projects – Nevada Lithium": http://www.nevadasunrise.ca/projects/nevadalithium/

In December 2017, Nevada Sunrise announced a definitive agreement to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, subject to an underlying royalty, located approximately 100 miles (150 kilometres) east of Reno.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

