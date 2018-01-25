TriStar Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriStar Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “TriStar”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) announced in the Company’s news release dated December 14, 2017 in which 12,980,297 units (the “Units”) were issued at a price of $0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately Can $2.86 million. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one-half of one non‑transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 until July 24, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for advancing the Castelo de Sonhos project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on May 24, 2018.

In connection with the Private Placement, TriStar paid to arm’s length finders aggregate cash finders’ fees of Can $199,199 and issued an aggregate of 18,000 non-transferable finders’ warrants having the same terms as the Warrants.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

