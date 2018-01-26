CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.: 660,000 Stock Options Granted to Directors and Officers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is reporting that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors and officers of the company to purchase up to an aggregate of 660,000 common shares of the company pursuant to the company's share option plan. Directors have recently exercised 605,000 shares for their accounts. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.395 cents per share.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin — the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

