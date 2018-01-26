Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Alpala High Grade Expansion

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update from the Company’s Cascabel Project in Northern Ecuador, where drilling is currently focussed on targeting high grade extensions to the Alpala resource.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 12 rigs now onsite and operational at Alpala.
  • An additional 13,384m of drilling completed since release of Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate cut off (published on 3 January 2018 Refer Table 1 and Table B in Notes to Editors attached).  Over 120,000m of drilling scheduled for the next 12 months.
  • Alpala drill hole targeting high grade extensions to the current Alpala resource.
  • Hole 33 high-grade mineralisation extension: 824m @ 0.80% CuEq, incl. 576m @ 0.93% CuEq.
  • Drilling cost reduced to $530/m from $1,100p/m.
  • “Rig to Resource” integrated data capture protocol to expedite revised mineral resource calculations.
  • Aguinaga modelling nearing completion and drilling expected to commence in the March quarter.
  • Study Manager selection and recruitment underway for Preliminary Economic Assessment.

References to figures and tables relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9744C_-2018-1-25.pdf

Commenting on the progress, SolGold CEO and Managing Director Nick Mather said:

“The maiden resource is just the tip of the iceberg at Alpala.  We are looking to substantially increase it, and focussing on high grade expansion.  The bornite rich areas at Alpala South are yet to be comprehensively tested, and I’m confident we will find a deep, rich root at Alpala.

We plan to drill at least 120,000m in 2018, so it is pleasing to see that the new track-mounted rigs are already performing beyond expectations, delivering up to 60 metres/day each.  Furthermore, the average cost for drilling has declined markedly from $1,100/metre to $530/metre”.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)

       +61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)

ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/SolGold01262018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here


Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, AIM:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

To follow SolGold plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap