First Quantum Minerals Announces its Preliminary 2017 Production and Sales
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Total copper production and sales for the year exceeded the prior year by approximately 6% and 8%, respectively.
Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2018 to 2020 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for fourth quarter and Year 2017 scheduled for release on February 12, 2018.
|
Total
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper production (tonnes)1
|
154,319
|
145,376
|
146,101
|
573,963
|
539,458
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
151,905
|
148,894
|
136,265
|
580,130
|
535,613
|
Nickel production (contained tonnes)
|
-
|
6,325
|
6,206
|
17,837
|
23,624
|
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)
|
865
|
7,099
|
6,073
|
18,683
|
25,882
|
Gold production (ounces)
|
51,904
|
47,213
|
54,234
|
199,736
|
214,012
|
Gold sales (ounces)
|
50,723
|
51,729
|
45,620
|
201,376
|
232,783
|
Zinc production (tonnes)
|
3,555
|
4,378
|
11,084
|
20,723
|
28,862
|
Zinc sales (tonnes)
|
3,282
|
5,378
|
11,971
|
21,851
|
27,361
|
Kansanshi
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper production (tonnes)1
|
64,800
|
58,706
|
65,950
|
250,801
|
253,272
|
Copper sales (tonnes)2
|
74,974
|
64,311
|
64,904
|
267,700
|
268,459
|
Gold production (ounces)
|
36,363
|
33,297
|
40,331
|
140,595
|
148,220
|
Gold sales (ounces)
|
35,910
|
37,054
|
30,592
|
139,735
|
156,840
|
Sentinel
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
57,190
|
53,533
|
47,785
|
190,683
|
139,600
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
44,767
|
50,855
|
39,494
|
177,360
|
115,782
|
Las Cruces
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper cathode production (tonnes)
|
18,700
|
17,488
|
17,156
|
73,664
|
73,643
|
Copper cathode sales (tonnes)
|
17,903
|
17,049
|
15,656
|
74,664
|
73,359
|
Guelb Moghrein
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
7,155
|
6,756
|
6,078
|
28,791
|
32,818
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
6,811
|
6,765
|
5,840
|
28,999
|
36,330
|
Gold production (ounces)
|
13,270
|
11,435
|
11,140
|
49,213
|
53,951
|
Gold sales (ounces)
|
12,384
|
11,616
|
11,959
|
50,453
|
63,335
|
Ravensthorpe
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Nickel production (contained tonnes)
|
-
|
6,325
|
6,206
|
17,837
|
23,624
|
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)
|
865
|
7,099
|
6,073
|
18,683
|
25,882
|
Çayeli
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
3,284
|
5,492
|
5,741
|
16,523
|
25,330
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
4,266
|
6,462
|
7,257
|
17,716
|
26,795
|
Zinc production (tonnes)
|
379
|
653
|
1,610
|
3,326
|
8,062
|
Zinc sales (tonnes)
|
-
|
1,944
|
2,387
|
4,435
|
6,825
|
Pyhäsalmi
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
3,190
|
3,401
|
3,391
|
13,501
|
14,795
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
3,184
|
3,452
|
3,114
|
13,691
|
14,708
|
Zinc production (tonnes)
|
3,176
|
3,725
|
9,474
|
17,397
|
20,800
|
Zinc sales (tonnes)
|
3,282
|
3,434
|
9,584
|
17,416
|
20,536
|
Pyrite production (tonnes)
|
154,855
|
184,486
|
4,770
|
692,124
|
490,480
|
Pyrite sales (tonnes)
|
114,712
|
91,569
|
111,273
|
418,743
|
517,922
1 Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.
2 Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi (excluding copper cathode and anode sales attributable to Sentinel).
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com
SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
