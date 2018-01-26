Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
First Quantum Minerals Announces its Preliminary 2017 Production and Sales

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Total copper production and sales for the year exceeded the prior year by approximately 6% and 8%, respectively.

Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2018 to 2020 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for fourth quarter and Year 2017 scheduled for release on February 12, 2018.




Total

Q4
 2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper production (tonnes)1

154,319

145,376

146,101

573,963

539,458

Copper sales (tonnes) 

151,905

148,894

136,265

580,130

535,613






Nickel production (contained tonnes)

-

6,325

6,206

17,837

23,624

Nickel sales (contained tonnes)

865

7,099

6,073

18,683

25,882






Gold production (ounces)

51,904

47,213

54,234

199,736

214,012

Gold sales (ounces)

50,723

51,729

45,620

201,376

232,783






Zinc production (tonnes)

3,555

4,378

11,084

20,723

28,862

Zinc sales (tonnes)

3,282

5,378

11,971

21,851

27,361






Kansanshi

Q4
2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper production (tonnes)1

64,800

58,706

65,950

250,801

253,272

Copper sales (tonnes)2

74,974

64,311

64,904

267,700

268,459






Gold production (ounces)

36,363

33,297

40,331

140,595

148,220

Gold sales (ounces)

35,910

37,054

30,592

139,735

156,840






Sentinel

Q4
2017

Q3
2017

Q4 
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper production (tonnes)

57,190

53,533

47,785

190,683

139,600

Copper sales (tonnes)

44,767

50,855

39,494

177,360

115,782






Las Cruces

Q4
2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper cathode production (tonnes)

18,700

17,488

17,156

73,664

73,643

Copper cathode sales (tonnes)

17,903

17,049

15,656

74,664

73,359






Guelb Moghrein

Q4 
2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper production (tonnes)

7,155

6,756

6,078

28,791

32,818

Copper sales (tonnes)

6,811

6,765

5,840

28,999

36,330






Gold production (ounces)

13,270

11,435

11,140

49,213

53,951

Gold sales (ounces)

12,384

11,616

11,959

50,453

63,335






Ravensthorpe

Q4
2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Nickel production (contained tonnes)

-

6,325

6,206

17,837

23,624

Nickel sales (contained tonnes)

865

7,099

6,073

18,683

25,882






Çayeli

Q4
2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper production (tonnes)

3,284

5,492

5,741

16,523

25,330

Copper sales (tonnes)

4,266

6,462

7,257

17,716

26,795

Zinc production (tonnes)

379

653

1,610

3,326

8,062

Zinc sales (tonnes)

-

1,944

2,387

4,435

6,825






Pyhäsalmi

Q4
2017

Q3
2017

Q4
2016

Year
2017

Year
2016

Copper production (tonnes)

3,190

3,401

3,391

13,501

14,795

Copper sales (tonnes)

3,184

3,452

3,114

13,691

14,708






Zinc production (tonnes)

3,176

3,725

9,474

17,397

20,800

Zinc sales (tonnes)

3,282

3,434

9,584

17,416

20,536






Pyrite production (tonnes)

154,855

184,486

4,770

692,124

490,480

Pyrite sales (tonnes)

114,712

91,569

111,273

418,743

517,922

1 Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.
2 Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi (excluding copper cathode and anode sales attributable to Sentinel).

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.



Contact
North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 140 327 3484, Fax: +44 140 327 3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.first-quantum.com


