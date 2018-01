Ivanhoe Mines files a NI 43-101 technical report for the Kipushi 2017 pre-feasibility study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) (OTCQX:IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release of December 13, 2017, the company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report on the 2017 pre-feasibility study for the planned redevelopment of the company’s historic, high-grade, Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



The NI 43-101 technical report was independently prepared for Ivanhoe Mines by OreWin Pty Ltd and The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd. The report – titled Kipushi 2017 Prefeasibility Study – has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

