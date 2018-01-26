Piedmont Lithium to Present at NobleCon 14th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL, OTC-Nasdaq: PLLLY) ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the NobleCon 14th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 29-30, 2018 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Keith Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont, will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors.

Event: NobleCon 14th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Monday, January 29, 2018

Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time

Location: W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

For investors attending the NobleCon conference, please contact Piedmont Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with Piedmont management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's web site at www.piedmontlithium.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, and www.nobleconference.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

For further information, contact: Keith D. Phillips President & CEO T: +1 973-809-0505 Anastasios (Taso) Arima Executive Director T: +1 347-899-1522 Tirth Patel Investor Relations, Edison Group T: +1 646-653-7035 tpatel@edisongroup.com

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research-driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology, transportation & logistics and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York, Boston and St. Louis. In addition to NobleCon - the annual multi-sector investor conference - and the Media, Finance & Investor Program, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL; OTC-Nasdaq: PLLLY) holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont Lithium Project ("Project") located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB") and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines, historically providing most of the western world's lithium between 1950 and 1990. The TSB has been described as one of the largest lithium provinces in the world and is located approximately 40 kilometres west of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a premier location to be developing and integrated lithium business based on its favourable geology, proven metallurgy and easy access to infrastructure, power, R&D centres for lithium and battery storage, major high-tech population centres and downstream lithium processing facilities.

The Project was originally explored by Lithium Corp. of America which eventually was acquired by FMC Corporation ("FMC"). FMC and Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle") both historically mined the lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites within the TSB and developed and operated the two lithium processing facilities in the region which were the first modern spodumene processing facilities in the western world.

The Company is in a unique position to leverage its position as a first mover in restarting exploration in this historic lithium producing region with the aim of developing a strategic, U.S. domestic source of lithium to supply the increasing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Piedmont's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Piedmont, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Piedmont makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this announcement, to reflect the circumstances or events after the date of that announcement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-lithium-to-present-at-noblecon-14th-annual-institutional-investor-conference-300589073.html

SOURCE Piedmont Lithium Ltd.