Rapier Announces Shares for Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX-V:RPR) ("Rapier" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company to settle $100,000 in debt through the issuance of 2,000,000 shares. This transaction has received regulatory approval. The debt settlement shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring May 26, 2018 and are issued at a price of $0.05 per share.



David Lotan, Interim CEO

