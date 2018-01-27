SolidusGold Inc: Announces Private Placement
04:39 Uhr | Marketwired
VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2018 - SolidusGold Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SDC) is pleased to announce that it intends to raise up to $375,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,571,429 units at a price of $0.105 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants will be exercisable for 24 months at an exercise price of $0.14 per warrant share. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.
The proceeds from the private placement will be used for the evaluation of potential acquisition transactions, including land and legal due diligence reviews, and for general working capital.
The Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to acquire securities under the private placement. Such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the transaction nor the consideration to be received for those securities insofar as the transaction involves interested parties exceeds $2,500,000.
For more information please email info@solidusau.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the Company's intention to carry out a private placement financing and the use of proceeds from such financing constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company is able to obtain regulatory approval of the private placement and is otherwise able to complete the private placement. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and inability to complete the private placement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, including the United States. The securities referenced in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States
Contact Information
SolidusGold Inc.
Sorin Posescu, President and CEO
Email: info@solidusau.com
The proceeds from the private placement will be used for the evaluation of potential acquisition transactions, including land and legal due diligence reviews, and for general working capital.
The Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to acquire securities under the private placement. Such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the transaction nor the consideration to be received for those securities insofar as the transaction involves interested parties exceeds $2,500,000.
For more information please email info@solidusau.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the Company's intention to carry out a private placement financing and the use of proceeds from such financing constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company is able to obtain regulatory approval of the private placement and is otherwise able to complete the private placement. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and inability to complete the private placement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, including the United States. The securities referenced in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States
Contact Information
SolidusGold Inc.
Sorin Posescu, President and CEO
Email: info@solidusau.com