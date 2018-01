Troymet Terminates Private Placement

NANAIMO, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troymet Exploration Corp. ("Troymet") (TSXV:TYE) announces that, further to its news release dated November 9, 2017, due to market conditions, Troymet has terminated its $1,500,000 non-brokered private placement. As the private placement is not occurring, no consolidation will be occurring at this time.



About Troymet Exploration Corp.

Troymet Exploration Corp. is a junior mining exploration company with projects in British Columbia (Redhill and Golden Eagle), Utah (Wildcat) and Manitoba (McClarty Lake). Troymet operates the Wildcat, Redhill and Golden Eagle projects. HudBay Minerals Inc. is the operator of the McClarty Lake joint venture and must contribute $1,151,052 in joint venture expenditures before Troymet is required to fund its participating interest. Troymet retains a 2% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on the Key property, British Columbia, which was sold to New Gold Inc. in 2013, and now forms part of New Gold’s Blackwater gold-silver project.

