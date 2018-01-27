Robin Ray Provides Update For Robix

Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Robix" or the "Corporation") (CSE:RZX) (Frankfurt:R0X)
Robin Ray is quoted as saying, “The press release of January 17 contained inaccurate information. Specifically, it failed to advise that no valid board motion had been passed regarding Robin Ray’s continuing service as President and CEO of Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc.”
Mr. Ray furthermore quotes, “It also failed to advise that no valid board motion had been passed to transfer day-to-day operations of the company to the Board of Directors, on either an interim or permanent basis.”
Robin Ray indicates “that he continues to serve as the company’s President and CEO until further notice. Mr. Ray has continued to dedicate his efforts to serving Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. and its success, and will continue to do so.”
Further updates will be made available as matters regarding the ongoing functioning of the Board of Directors are clarified.
For More Information contact:
Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc.
Robin Ray President & CEO Tel: 403-327-3094
No stock exchange or any securities regulatory body has reviewed the contents of this news release.
