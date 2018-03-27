Maxtech Signs Letter of Interest on 40,000 Hectares in Pará, Brazil

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of interest to form a joint venture to explore 40,000 Hectares with Andorra Participacoes e Empredimentos Ltda in the State of Pará, Brazil.

The Company is immediately organizing a site visit with Andorra and MLB Mining Brazil, Maxtech’s in-country manager who has led numerous successful manganese exploration teams in the region. MLB Mining will complete an extensive due diligence report on the 40,000 hectares and the potential of the Mn mineralization photographed on the claims by Andorra Participacoes. The areas of interest are located in the municipality of Jacareacanga, in the southwest portion of the State of Pará. The claims under discussion have geological structures in three main directions, NW-SE, NNE-SSW and EW, being the most significant possibly due to the influence of a tectonic event and magnetic discontinuities. The claims are located in the Teles Pires River Basin, in the Southwest portion of the State of Pará, belonging to the meso-region of the Lower Amazon region of North Brazil. There is easy accessibility to the areas by paved highways, the airport of Jacareacanga, and the local ferry terminal.

The mining sector represents 14% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the State, originating mainly from the extraction of iron, bauxite, manganese, limestone, tin, and gold. The term of the Letter of Interest will be effective for a period of one hundred and twenty (120) days, closing no later than June 23rd 2018. Andorra Participacoes e Empredimentos Ltda and Maxtech discussions are around a joint venture and contingent upon successful due diligence including licencing verifications and initial sample assay results.

“Maxtech’s strategy for the first quarter is to joint venture with companies in the Brazil who have already located high-grade manganese areas of interest. Now that the rainy season in the region is over, our operations will ramp up quickly and research and technical site visits will increase,” noted Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com Phone: 604-484-8989

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

