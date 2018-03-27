Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Repeat: International Cobalt Acquires Additional Cobalt Project

27.03.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Cobalt Corp. (CSE:CO) (the “Company” or “International Cobalt”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ramsay Cobalt Project (“the RC Project”).

Source SLAM explorations news release dated January 9, 2018


In order to acquire a 100% interest in the RC Project International Cobalt has agreed to cash payments totaling five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) and to issue two million five hundred thousand shares (2,500,000) over a twenty-four (24) month period. The RC project is subject to a 2% NSR in favor of the vendor of which one half may be purchased by International Cobalt for one million dollars ($1,000,000).

ABOUT THE RAMSAY COBALT PROJECT

The RC Project, totaling approximately 8,007 hectares, is located in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) of New Brunswick. This world-class mining camp boasts approximately 46 volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineral deposits with defined tonnage and another hundred mineral occurrences. The RC Project is approximately 25 km west of the producing Caribou zinc-lead-silver-copper-gold mine operated by Trevali Mining Corp. Its close proximity to a nearby highway and power that supports other current mining activity, makes New Brunswick known to be a mining friendly jurisdiction. (see figure below for location)

Previous operators identified Cobalt and Copper mineralization over a 650m strike length through trenching, geochemical surveys, ground-based geophysics and a limited drilling program totaling 1,321 meters. The mineralized zone remains open along strike and at depth. The RC Project also includes other early-stage cobalt targets.

Nine holes were drilled on the Ramsay cobalt property by previous workers in 2004. Reported results include: 0.8 metres grading 0.956% cobalt within a 4.8 metres grading 0.352% cobalt (Hole M04-04). Such higher-grade zones typically occur within wider core intervals ranging to 24.8 m grading 0.180% cobalt and 0.182% copper. Significant core intervals from all nine holes are summarized in the table
below:

DDH From To Length
(metres)		 Cu % Co%
M04-01 13.8 14.9 1.1 0.849 0.024
M04-01 33.3 36.3 3.0 0.213 0.190
M04-01 33.3 34.2 0.9 0.168 0.367
M04-02 24.9 35 10.1 0.073 0.023
M04-02 32.6 33.1 0.5 0.160 0.245
M04-03 23.9 24.4 0.5 0.160 0.010
M04-04 24.0 48.8 24.8 0.182 0.180
M04-04 43.0 47.8 4.8 0.019 0.352
M04-04 45.0 47.8 2.8 0.037 0.721
M04-04 48.8 50.5 1.7 0.990 0.018
M04-05 11.0 12.9 1.9 0.469 0.044
M04-05 28.4 34.5 6.1 0.052 0.314
M04-05 32.5 34.5 2.0 0.031 0.808
M04-05 95.4 104.7 9.3 0.111 0.028
M04-05 102.7 103.7 1.0 0.597 0.011
M04-06 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.114 0.314
M04-06 36.0 130.0 94.0 0.097 0.035
M04-06 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.570 0.140
M04-06 62.0 63.0 1.0 0.065 0.226
M04-06 85.0 86.0 1.0 0.116 0.886
M04-06 101.0 102.4 1.4 0.950 0.009
M04-07 64.0 68.0 4.0 0.161 0.037
M04-08 5.5 10.0 4.5 0.040 0.008
M04-08 54.0 58.0 4.0 0.195 0.035
M04-09 10.0 16.0 6.0 0.070 0.019

Source SLAM explorations news release dated January 9, 2018

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34eb7739-81c5-46d2-943e-163fc6abc670

ABOUT THE COBALT MARKET

Cobalt prices recently reached a 10 year high of $37.88 US per pound and have shown a steady increase since the mid-point of 2015. Cobalt is an important component of many of the lithium-ion batteries used in a wide range of applications from cell phones to electric vehicles (EV) and the home energy storage market. Driven primarily by the EV market demand for cobalt is expected to remain strong and growing for the near future. Currently over 60% of the global supply of cobalt is sourced from mines operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Political instability in the DRC coupled with social-economic issues surrounding mining in the country including reports of child labour have led many tech companies to seek supplies of the metal from more stable jurisdictions.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP

International Cobalt Corp. (CSE:CO) is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development business focusing on the burgeoning cobalt sector. The rapidly growing large battery industry, a major consumer of cobalt, makes cobalt an appealing sector of focus. The Company seeks to add shareholder value by sourcing and developing projects in safe, progressive jurisdictions adhering to strict environmental and social standards.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Neil McCallum, P.Geol., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of:

International Cobalt Corp.

“Timothy Johnson”

Timothy Johnson, President

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward‑looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see our public filings at www.sedar.com for further information.

Timothy Johnson
T: 604-687-2038
F: 604-687-3141


Mineninfo

International Cobalt Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.internationalcobalt.com


