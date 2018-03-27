ABE Resources Completes Change of Name to Vision Lithium

VAL-D'OR, March 27, 2018 - ABE Resources Inc. (TSXV: ABE) (OTC: ABEPF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced change of name to "Vision Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"). Effective at the opening of markets on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the Company's common shares and listed common share purchase warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbols "VLI" and "VLI.WT", respectively.The Name Change was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 22, 2018 (the "Meeting"). Following the Meeting, articles of amendment were filed and the Company received a certificate of amendment giving effect to the Name Change. As a result of the Name Change, the Company's website domain name will change to www.visionlithium.com.Shareholders can request replacement certificates with the new Company name from the Company's transfer agent and registrar, but new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.Vision Lithium Inc. is a Québec mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits of economic potential primarily in the province of Québec, Canada. The Company is actively exploring the Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux copper property, two highly prospective battery material properties located in the province of Québec.For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.SOURCE Vision Lithium Inc.Yves Rougerie, President and Chief Executive OfficerTel: 819-874-6200Email: yrougerie@visionlithium.com