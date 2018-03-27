Paramount Gold Nevada Receives Further Approvals from Oregon State Regulators for Baseline Data Reports on Grassy Mountain Project

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American:PZG) ("Paramount”) reported today that two more baseline environmental reports have been approved and accepted by the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (“DOGAMI”) and the Department of Environmental Quality (“DEQ”).

Paramount CEO, Glen Van Treek commented: “Thanks to the ongoing co-operation of Oregon state agencies, we are pleased to report that we remain on track to submit our Consolidated Permit Application in mid-2018.”

The next major milestone for Paramount is the completion of a Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for the proposed underground mine at its Grassy Mountain Gold Project. “We expect to release the PFS early next month. The PFS is a key component of the consolidated permit application. It will also give markets a much better idea of the economics of Grassy Mountain as well as reporting the project’s first ever estimate of reserves,” Van Treek said.

The latest baseline reports approved and accepted by the DOGAMI were on grazing and recreation. The grazing report was submitted to the state of Oregon on January 18, 2018 and approved on March 9, 2018. The purpose of the grazing management baseline report is to describe existing Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) grazing allotments, active grazing preferences, current grazing practices, and management strategies within the Grassy Mountain Mine Project grazing management study area.

The baseline recreational report was submitted to the state of Oregon on January 12, 2018 with receipt of final approval on March 15, 2018. The purpose of the recreation baseline study is to characterize existing recreation opportunities, amenities, and usage in the Grassy Mountain Mine Project recreation study area in Malheur County, Oregon. The primary local recreation area is located on BLM administered land.

To date, four of 11 baseline reports that have been filed with the DOGAMI have been approved without change by the specific state agency responsible for the subject matter of the report. Seven remain under review. The baseline reports will be included in the Consolidated Permit Application for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine which Paramount expects to submit to the DOGAMI in mid-2018. Once the DOGAMI accepts the application as complete, a permit decision should be expected in 300 days or less.

