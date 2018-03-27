Alliance First Drill Hole Completed - Shows All the Characteristics of Gold Mineralization - Bissett Gold Camp, Manitoba

Vancouver - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSX-v: ALM) (“Alliance” or the “Company”) is providing an update on its drill program on its Packsack gold property which began on March 152018, and is being supervised by Alliance’s consulting geologist William C. Hood P. Geo. The Packsack property forms part of the company’s Red Rice Lake gold project located in Bissett Manitoba.

The first hole of the approximately 1,000 metre drill program was drilled to a depth of 380 metres under the existing Packsack shaft. Drilling under the Packsack shaft has shown that shearing, late dikes, and quartz veining with sericite, pyrite and tourmaline extend well below the 150 metre level drift. The features and mineralization observed in the core “show all the characteristics of gold mineralization found in the Packsack veins and elsewhere in the Bissett Gold camp,” says Bill Hood, P.Geo.

The second drill hole in now underway. This is the first significant drill program to test under the 500 ft (152 m) level exploration drift on the Packsack property.

The Packsack property hosts several gold-bearing veins within a conjugate fracture set adjacent to the Red Rice shear zone. Previous exploration on the Packsack property has been focused on the Big Dome Vein, with a shaft to 525 ft (160 m) and 2867 ft (874 m) of drifting and crosscutting on 4 levels down to 500 ft (152 m), all completed between 1936 and 1940. The structural control on veining at the Packsack property is similar to that at the True North Mine, 4 km northeast, operated by Klondex Mines Ltd.

Alliance Mining has an option to acquire 100 per cent of the Red Rice Lake property located in the centre of the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba. The property is located close to the town of Bissett, Man., and just four kilometres south from Klondex Mines' True North gold mine. The Red Rice Lake gold property claims are located within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba. This belt forms part of the Uchi sub province that includes the Red Lake and Pickle Lake belts in Northwestern Ontario.

Alliance is actively seeking to expand its presence in the Bissett Gold camp through future property acquisitions and/or potential joint venture exploration partnerships with neighbouring companies.



