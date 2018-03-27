Aura Minerals Announces 2017 YE Financial and Operating Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces that it has filed its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, both of which are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website. The Company has provided 2018 guidance in the MD&A.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 am EDT on March 27, 2018 to discuss the results. Details of the call are noted below:

Participant Dial-In Number: Operator Assisted Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 521-4909 Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 427-2311 Encore Replay Dial-In #: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 Encore Replay Dates: March 27, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT to April 10, 2018 12 am EDT

About Aura Minerals



Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Aura’s assets include producing gold mines in Brazil and Honduras and a copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico currently under care-and-maintenance. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria. On March 22, 2018, the Company completed the sale of Serrote for US$40 million.

