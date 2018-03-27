Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Lithium Energy Products Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

27.03.2018  |  The Newswire
TORONTO, March 27, 2018 - Lithium Energy Products Inc. ("Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LEP) (FRANKFURT:N8I) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the proposed consolidation of its share capital on the basis of twenty (20) existing common shares for one (1) new common share (the "Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation received shareholder approval at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held July 26, 2017.

Currently, a total of 172,377,875 common shares in the capital of the Company are issued and outstanding. On completion of the Share Consolidation, a total of approximately 8,618,894 common shares in the capital of the Company would be issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation.

The Share Consolidation remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company's name will not be changed in connection with the Share Consolidation.

Please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated June 19, 2017 for additional details regarding the Share Consolidation. The circular is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


About Lithium Energy Products Inc.

Lithium is a Canadian junior exploration company publicly traded on the TSXV. The Company is focused on developing lithium properties in the USA. For further information, please visit our website at www.lithiumenergyproducts.com.



Contact Information

James Walker, Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Energy Products Inc.
T: 604-566-8570
F: 604-602-9868
E: jwalker@lithiumenergyproducts.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


