Select Sands Corp. to Release 2017 Year-End Financials on April 11, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTCQX:SLSDF) is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full 2017 year end results on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 before market open. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day at 8:45 AM EST (5:45 AM PST).



Zig Vitols, President and CEO of Select Sands states, “We have made tremendous progress over the course of the year from commencing commercialized operations to running at near capacity levels. I am pleased to report that during the fourth quarter we continued to see strong pricing and increased revenues.”

The Company advises that the results will change its reporting currency. Effective December 31, 2017, all financial statements, including the 2017 and comparative 2016 years, will be presented in U.S. dollars to better reflect the Company’s operations and to improve investors’ ability to compare the Company’s financial results with other publicly traded silica sand businesses in the United States. Previously, the Company’s financial statements have been reported in Canadian dollars.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Time: 8:45 AM EST (5:45AM PST)

North America dial-in number: 1-855-669-9657

International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4135

Please ask operator to be joined into the Select Sands Corp. call.

A playback of the conference call will be available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, USA. Select Sands’ goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands’ Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

