Imperial Mining Appoints Siri Genik to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE:IPG) is pleased to announce, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, that Ms. Siri Genik has been appointed to Imperial’s Board of Directors.



“We are delighted that Siri Genik has agreed to join our Board of Directors,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Siri’s extensive background in strategic planning, risk management, stakeholder engagement and governance with some of the mining industry’s largest corporations will be valuable in guiding us forward. It is Siri’s experience with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and stakeholder negotiations that will be particularly valuable as community engagement becomes a more critical component of our exploration and development work.”

Siri has spent over 25 years working on major capital projects around the world. She has also worked in Canada and the Arctic. Working at the level of project development and project delivery, Siri brings to the table on-the-ground experience in the integration of international workforce, local communities and indigenous communities, aligning governments, industry and civil society. Siri has consistently worked with the Board Room and the Project Delivery teams, bridging gaps and creating vision through strategic leadership.

Siri is a lawyer, member of the Bar of Québec, as well as a qualified mediator. She is fluent in English, French and Spanish. Siri is a Canadian and her family is from Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and grew up in South America, Africa, France, Spain and the UK. During her career she has worked throughout the Americas, Asia, Australasia, as well as Canada and the Arctic.

In addition, Imperial is privileged to acknowledge that Siri was recently selected to be a contributor to the CIM Distinguished Lecturer Program for the 2018-19 season. Individuals for this program are selected based on their accomplishments in scientific, technical, management or educational activities related to the minerals industry to speak at CIM Branch and Student Chapters meetings across the country.

Imperial’s Board of Directors now consists of five directors, of whom four are independent under applicable securities law.

Imperial also announces that it has granted 150,000 stock options to Ms. Genik. Pursuant to the terms of Imperial’s stock option plan, each option grants the holder of such option the right to purchase a common share of Imperial at a price of $0.115 per share no later than March 26th, 2023.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a new Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s operations or to its business environment. Such statements are based on the Company’s operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, but are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or control. Several factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include those set forth in the corporate filings. Although any such forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, for any reason. We also do not commit in any way to guarantee that we will continue reporting on items or issues that arise. Investors are cautioned that this press release contains quoted historical exploration results. These are derived from filed assessment reports and compiled from governmental databases. The Company and a QP have not independently verified and make no representations as to the accuracy of historical exploration results: these results should not be relied upon. Selected highlight results may not be indicative of average grades.

