West Red Lake Gold Exploration Drilling Underway on Its Promising Rowan Mine Gold Deposit

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (“West Red Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (CSE: RLG) (FSE: HYK) (OTCQB: RLGMF) announces that deep exploration drilling has commenced on its West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

A deep hole is being drilled to target gold mineralization at depth below previous drilling in the Rowan Mine area. Previous drilling at the Rowan gold deposit has outlined gold zones starting from surface to depths ranging between 300 and 450 meters deep along the 1.2 km strike length of the Rowan gold deposit. The deep hole currently being drilled is designed to potentially expand five Rowan gold zones to depths ranging between 700 and 1000 metres below surface. The deep hole is being drilled to the north at a -74 degree angle and is located 450 metres east of the Rowan Mine Shaft.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold stated: “We are very pleased to continue diamond drilling on our promising Red Lake gold property during 2018. We believe that the property holds significant potential and deep drilling at the Rowan gold deposit provides a good exploration opportunity.”

The Rowan gold deposit lies within the east-west trending regional shear structure known as the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone (the “PBS Zone”) which is a regional geological structure that crosses the Company property and continues east to the town of Red Lake. Gold zones are hosted within a sequence of hydrothermally altered mafic volcanics with intercalated felsic volcanics and porphyries as well as ultramafics. The gold mineralization is associated with quartz veining and increased iron sulphide mineralization. The three former gold mines on the West Red Lake Project property – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit - are situated on the PBS Zone.

The Company property is located on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty km to the east of the Company property is the geologically similar world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, illustrating the significant exploration potential for high grade gold zones on the Company’s West Red Lake Project.

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects” (“NI 43-101”).

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced nearly 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 60%-owned joint venture with Red Lake Gold Mines, a partnership of Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 kilometre strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth. To find out more about West Red Lake Gold, please visit our website at http://www.westredlakegold.com.

