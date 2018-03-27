Frontier Reports New Advisory Board Member and Exercise of Warrants, Options and Shares for Debt Financing for Proceeds of $443,544

Sudbury, Ontario (FSCwire) - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) Frontier (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that Gordon MacKay has become an Advisory Board Member whereby he will oversee the further development, facilitation and coordination of regulatory approvals, closure plans and support ongoing engagement with neighbouring communities of the PAK Lithium Project.

Mr. MacKay has over 30 years of experience working in all aspects of mineral exploration and development from exploration technology research to mine closure and reclamation. Most recently from 2013 to 2018 Mr. MacKay acted as the Director of Mineral Development and Lands Branch in Ontario where he led all aspects of mineral exploration and mine regulation, implementing a permitting regime for mineral exploration in Ontario. He restructured how Ontario reviews mine closure plans bringing an increased level of technical expertise and credibility. Mr. MacKay believes in building projects that respect and protect the environment and to work with Indigenous Peoples to ensure their full support and partnership in any projects within their traditional territories.

Frontier is pleased to announce that a total of 3,087,334 common shares have been issued as a result of combination of exercise of share purchase warrants and options since February 1, 2018 at a weighted average price of $0.14 per common share. This results in $443,544 of aggregate proceeds to Frontier Lithium.

Frontier is pleased to also report that it has received shareholder approval as a result of the March 21, 2018 annual general & special meeting for the proposed Debt Financing of $104,791.66 owed to a company owned by one “non-arm’s length” individual. Frontier proposed to issue up to 261,979 common shares at a price of $.40 as was proposed in the October 31, 2017 press release. The financing was subject to regulatory approval and shareholder votes and would have a hold period of four months. The total percentage in favor of the Shares for Debt as per the represented shares as Frontier Lithium’s Annual General & Special Meeting held March 21, 2018 was 99.66%.

The exercise of these warrants and options represent a strong vote of confidence by our shareholders with support of the current phase of the PAK Lithium Project. Proceeds from the exercised warrants and options will be used to advance exploration and further development of Frontier’s 100% owned PAK Lithium Project located in northwestern Ontario.

The Company also announces that it has granted an additional 3,890,000 stock options. The options are to replace stock options that have been exercised by management in 2018 and for Advisory Board Members. The options granted are set for a period of five years, expiring on March 27, 2023. The options are priced at $.50 and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.



Frontier’s goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. The deposit boasts its lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene. The initial target market is the glass-ceramic industry which consumes roughly one-quarter of global lithium supply and is currently faced with monopolistic conditions, coupled with major lithium producers increasingly directing output toward supporting battery manufacture.



Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), if available, to avoid inferior lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds.



The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management is working towards developing a viable operation. The Company is currently completing a pre-feasibility study to assess the economic viability and technical feasibility of producing lithium concentrates. Frontier’s goal is to first establish a viable technical grade spodumene concentrate operation. A possible second stage of investment and longer term prospect is to further process a combination of some of PAK’s output to produce the higher purity lithium compounds required for lithium battery technologies used in the electrification of transportation and electric grid storage applications.

About the PAK Lithium Project



The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.



Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 8.5 million tonnes of 1.78% Li 2 O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.9 million tonnes of 2.01% Li 2 O which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ).



The deposit now has a known 500m strike length with an estimated true width varying from 10m to 125m with a sub-vertical orientation. The resource remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and southeast.

Company Contact Information



Trevor R. Walker

President & CEO

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.897.7622

F. +001 705.897.7618

Media Requests



Joseph Mansourian

Manager, Investor Relations

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.618.0070

F. +001 705.897.7618



Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at www.frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

