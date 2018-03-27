Centerra Gold 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2018 first quarter financial and operating results at 8:30 a.m.; (Toronto time) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The Company will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

North American participants: toll-free number +1 (800) 272-9104

International participants call: +1 (312) 281-1202. The conference call is being webcast by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at: www.centerragold.com

Presentation slides of the first quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21886601. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

The Company will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 199 Bay St., Suite 5300, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9. The record date for the Annual meeting is March 23, 2018, meeting materials will be mailed to shareholders of record and will be available on the Company’s website at http://www.centerragold.com/2018-meeting-materials and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Date: Tuesday, May 1, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) Address: Stikeman Elliott LLP, 199 Bay St. Suite 5300, Commerce Court West, Toronto ON

Those interested in attending the Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast can do so by going to Centerra’s website at www.centerragold.com. A recorded version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the meeting.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

