Mega Uranium Ltd. Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:
Nominee
Shares Voted For
Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi
65,158,421 (98.20%)
1,194,197 (1.80%)
Larry Goldberg
65,187,521 (98.24%)
1,165,097 (1.76%)
Arni Johannson
64,951,916 (97.89%)
1,400,702 (2.11%)
Douglas Reeson
64,958,916 (97.90%)
1,393,702 (2.10%)
Stewart Taylor
64,998,916 (97.96%)
1,353,702 (2.04%)
At the meeting, shareholders also appointed MNP LLP as the company’s auditor, to hold office until the next annual meeting.
Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedar.com.
The company did not put forward its shareholder rights plan agreement for re-approval and confirmation at the annual meeting. By its terms, the agreement must be approved and confirmed by shareholders every three years, failing which it automatically terminates at the close of the applicable annual meeting. The majority of the provisions of the agreement were rendered moot following amendments to the Canadian takeover bid regime. Accordingly, the company chose to allow it, and all rights issued under it, to terminate and be of no further force and effect.
ABOUT MEGA URANIUM Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations Mega Uranium Ltd. Richard Patrici, Chief Executive Officer T: (416) 643-7630 info@megauranium.com www.megauranium.com
