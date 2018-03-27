Tesoro Minerals Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / March 27, 2018 (TSX Venture: TES) - Tesoro Minerals Corp., ("Tesoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 through the sale of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit (all dollar amounts in CAD$). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.12 per Share for a period of two years from the Closing Date (as herein defined). The Shares, Warrants and any Shares issued on the exercise of the Warrants, will be subject to a four month restricted resale period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

A finder's fee may be paid on all or a portion of the placement. The finder's fee will be payable by the issuance of that number of Shares equal to 6% of the number of Units sold to investors introduced by the finders.

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to take place on or about April 20, 2018 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including the receipt of TSXV approval.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used by Tesoro for general working capital and operating expenses to support business efforts.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Peter Tegart, President & CEO at peter.tegart@gmail.com or at (604) 349-1244.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

