Zenyatta's Board of Directors Provides a Strategic Business Plan that Includes Organizational Change

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta” or “Company”) (TSXV:ZEN) is pleased to provide a summary strategic business plan and organizational change as a result of a Board review under the guidance of Zenyatta’s Chairman, Keith Morrison. The plan also incorporated feedback from numerous shareholders to our Chairman in the last few weeks.



Zenyatta is at an exciting and critical stage that will require funding, organizational change and increased management capacity to allow for long-term, sustainable growth. Zenyatta’s mission statement is to be one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality carbon and graphene, with the following near-term (2018) strategic business objectives:

Complete the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on the Albany deposit based on production of high-purity carbon (budget - $3.0M);

Initiate a Scoping Study of Albany high-purity carbon conversion to graphene (budget - $2.5M);

Initiate a Revenue Model Study on the development of a high-purity carbon conversion to graphene (budget - $0.5M); and,

Recruit the necessary skill sets to manage Zenyatta along a path to achieve the strategic business plan. This will also include reorganizing our team and reallocating certain personnel for more effectiveness.

Keith Morrison, Chairman of Zenyatta commented, "In my brief time at Zenyatta, I have learned a lot about the Albany project and talked with many passionate shareholders. We all agree that the Company has a very compelling opportunity with a valuable nanomaterial. As any organization grows and evolves, it will experience change. A critical point has come, and we are presenting this summary of our strategic objectives to focus efforts to elevate Zenyatta to another level. The Company will update shareholders on the advancement of these key objectives and look forward to receiving feedback. We will also communicate additional information on the re-organizing of our team personnel next week.”

Zenyatta is currently in discussions on a financing related to a use of proceeds to finish the Albany PFS and provide 12 months of general and administrative costs. The Company is also in discussion with another unrelated group for additional funding for the completion of Scoping and Revenue Model studies. It is the intent of the Board that certain terms offered to these investors would also be offered to existing shareholders. If successful, these financings are arm’s length transactions.

The initial scoping study will include a bench-scale conversion of some of our current processed Albany graphite to graphene in order to capture engineering data with respect to determining costs, efficiency, quality, yield and scalability. Upon successful completion of this stage, the subsequent scope of work would lead to a bulk sample and the expanded production of graphene. We are presently reviewing an experienced external project manager to potentially manage both the PFS process and the graphene conversion scoping study.

The revenue model study will involve the hiring of dedicated business development professionals to demonstrate all aspects of the global revenue models for both Albany high-purity carbon and graphene. This will include the establishment of market channels, strategic partners, financiers and commercial research partnerships. This will be executed through ZEN-tech Materials, our 100% owned subsidiary. An external CEO level candidate to lead this initiative is currently being reviewed by the Board.

Zenyatta is focused on advancing the 100% owned Albany graphite deposit towards production and will supply consistent, high-quality graphite or graphene to its wholly owned subsidiary ZEN-tech Materials Limited (“ZEN-tech”) in a vertically integrated structure. The formation of ZEN-tech was a strategic move that will provide a downstream vehicle to market, capture value and advance graphene application development separate from the mineral development Company.

The Albany graphite deposit is situated in northeastern Ontario, Canada. The deposit is a large and unique type of igneous-hosted, fluid-derived mineralization containing highly crystalline graphite in two adjacent breccia pipes. Independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that Zenyatta’s rare form of graphite easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene using a variety of simple mechanical methods. The deposit is located 30km north of the Trans-Canada Highway, power line and natural gas pipeline near the communities of Constance Lake First Nation and Hearst. A rail line is located 50 km away with an all-weather road approximately 10 km from the deposit.

ZEN-tech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenyatta with a registration in England and Wales. ZEN-tech will focus on marketing, development and commercialization activities of graphene applications and the allocation of any associated intellectual property (‘IP’) and worldwide licensing. The subsidiary will operate independently of Zenyatta and will be assembling an expert management team in 2018.

Mr. Aubrey Eveleigh, P.Geo., is the "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed, prepared and supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this news release.

