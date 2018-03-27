Candelaria Mining Corp. Announces Stock Option and RSU Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND) (OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) announces the grant of stock options and restricted share units to certain officers and directors of the Company.
Options to purchase up to 750,000 common shares were granted to an officer of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, exercisable at a price of $0.68 per common share. The stock options have a term of 5 years and vest in stages with 1/3 vesting immediately on the date of grant and the remainder to vest 1/3 every three months from the date of grant. The stock option grant is subject to regulatory approval.
In addition, 1,925,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) were awarded to officers and directors pursuant to the Company’s restricted share unit plan. The RSUs have various vesting terms ranging from immediate vesting, vesting in stages with 1/3 vesting immediately on the date of grant and the remainder to vest 1/3 every three months from the date of grant, and vesting in stages with 1/3 vesting immediately on the date of grant and the remainder to vest 1/3 every six months from the date of grant.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
