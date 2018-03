Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Full Year Results 31 December 2017

London - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) is pleased to announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2017 and the publication of its audited 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. These are available on the Group's website at www.anglopacificgroup.com and on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. The following statement should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements.

Royalty Income Highlights

2017 £m % 2016 £m 2015 £m Kestrel 28.8 +119% 13.1 3.6 Narrabri 4.9 +17% 4.3 3.2 EVBC 1.7 +42% 1.2 1.3 Maracás Menchen 2.0 +150% 0.8 0.6 Four Mile - 0.3 - Total royalty income * 37.4 +90% 19.7 8.7

* Royalty income does not include income from the Group's Denison financing arrangement of which £5.0m was received in 2017 (£1.8m relating to H2 2016)



Financial Highlights

Record £37.4m in royalty income, an increase of 90% on last year (2016: £19.7m)

Free cash flow more than tripled in 2017 to £41.5m (2016: £13.4m) resulting in free cash flow per share2 of 23.20p (2016: 7.93p)

72% increase in adjusted earnings per share1 to 16.82p (2016: 9.76p) which excludes non-cash valuation items that do not impact on dividend cover

16.7% increase in the total dividend for 2017 to 7p per share (2016: 6p per share) with dividend cover, based on adjusted earnings, of 2.4x (2016: 1.6x)

Cash of £8.1m at 31 December 2017 (31 December 2016: Net debt £1.0m) after investing £29.4m, paying £15.9m dividends and repaying all outstanding borrowings

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1598J_1-2018-3-27.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange



Source: Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY, OTC Bulletin Board:AGPIF, FWB:HGR)