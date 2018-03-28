AurCrest Gold Announces Two First Nations Nominees for Directors at Its Upcoming Annual Meeting

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “AurCrest”) (TSX-V: AGO) (FRANKFURT: TM8A, WKN: A0YG1K) is pleased to announce that Russell Wesley and Alex Carpenter will be presented as nominees for directors of the Company at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on May 7, 2018 (the “Meeting”). The Company also wishes to announce that Antonio (Mel) de Quadros will not be standing for re-election as a Director of the Company at the Meeting. Mel was elected at the meeting held in October 2016. The Board of Directors wish to join Christopher Angeconeb in thanking Mel for applying his extensive geological knowledge to the affairs of the Company for the last year and a half and wish him well in his retirement.

President & CEO Christopher Angeconeb said, “It is my distinct pleasure to have Russell Wesley and Alex Carpenter stand for election to the AurCrest Board of Directors at our upcoming shareholders meeting. Both individuals, through their long careers, have earned the respect of their peers and demonstrate the value of indigenous people actively participating in business and governance of the modern Canadian society. Together, we present a uniquely indigenous approach to the responsible and sustainable development of resources in Northwestern Ontario. AurCrest fully intends to apply the wisdom and experiences of these two individuals into our model of inclusion and participation for the mutual benefit of our shareholders and the communities proximal to our mineral exploration areas. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mel de Quadros for the guidance and wisdom shown to AurCrest during his time with our Board, and wish him all the very best in the future.”

Russell Wesley has spent most of his career dedicated to preserving his traditional land and resources while practicing his strong belief in the laws and traditions taught to him by many Elders he has known over the years.

Russell Wesley is from the Cat Lake First Nation, Treaty 9 Territory. He served as Chief of Cat Lake from 2013 to 2016. During his leadership he was instrumental in the development of the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord forging positive partnerships with neighboring First Nations and the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Over his 40 years in senior management Russell Wesley contributed to the development, intergovernmental and government policies at the federal and provincial levels including Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada, Health Canada, Ontario Ministries of Aboriginal Affairs, Natural Resources and Forestry and Northern Development and Mines.

From 2005 to 2008, Russell worked for the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines in several capacities advancing First Nation and Provincial relations.

In 2017, Russell lead and authored the first ever Shared Territory Protocol providing the guiding principles for resource development in the territories shared by Cat Lake First Nation, Slate Falls First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation. Russell is continuing this work through educating municipal and provincial government departments.

Russell lives in Lac Seul First Nation and is the Education Advisor/Manager for Windigo First Nations Council advocating for education needs at the regional and national levels.

SPECIAL INITIATIVES:

Far North Act

Mining Act

Ontario Growth Plan

Dr. Rosehart Economic Development Report

Coordinator for the Far North Northern Development Council

Mineral Development Advisor for the Geographical Survey

Alexander Carpenter has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the mining industry. Being a First Nations person who has experienced the residential school system in 1963, he carried on and graduated from High School, attending both Queen Elizabeth High and Thunder Bay High.

He attained his working knowledge and experience with the following companies:

1974 – 1984 B.P. Selco – South Bay Mine, Selbaie Mine, Hope Brook Mine

1985 – 2015 Joined SPG – The Sheridan Group of Companies which at that time included Madeleine Mines, North American Palladium, Diepdaume Mines, Mayburn Mines, and the Ross Mine.

His duties included claim staking, line cutting, geophysics permitting, drilling helper, air borne surveys, and research for potential mining properties and partners.

The election of Russell Wesley and Alex Carpenter is subject to the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

