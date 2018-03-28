Ashburton Announces New VP Operations and Investor Relations Representative and Release of Claims

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that Derek Knight has agreed to take on the role of Vice President of Operations (VP Operations) as well as the Role of Investor Relations Representative for Ashburton Ventures.

Mr. Knight has over 10 years of investing experience with small and microcap companies and over 14 years experience in construction and maintenance. He has planned and overseen the execution of millions of dollars in projects throughout his career where he has held roles in project management, planning, reporting, and leadership.

“Derek holds several trade licenses and his experience working in large industrial environments in combination with his work in continuous improvement made him an excellent fit for this hands-on position as VP Operations. With respect to Derek’s role as our new Investor Relations Representative, I got to know Derek and his interest in small and microcap investments in the past and have full confidence in his ability to represent Ashburton as the point of contact with our investors and potential investors. I am proud to have Derek join our team after he spent the last two months getting to know our vision” stated Steve Harpur, CEO and Chairman of Ashburton Ventures Inc.

The compensation for the role of Investor Relations Representative will be $3,500 per month in addition to the issuance of 150,000 stock options.

On a separate note, Ashburton has made a strategic decision to not renew its claims known as the Hackett Project in BC. “It was always my plan to focus Ashburton on its advanced projects in lithium, zeolite, and graphite. Releasing these claims enables us to focus our resources on our most advanced projects and is consistent with our prior cancelation of the TransCanada and Juniper Creek zeolite projects in conjunction with our mandate to monetize the more advanced Z-1 Zeolite Project” stated Steve Harpur.

Both Derek Knight and Steve Harpur visited the Z-1 Zeolite Mine in Cache Creek last week as the snow cover has melted and enabled access to the mine. Photos of the site visit are available at the Projects Section of www.ashburtonventures.com.

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on zeolite, lithium, and graphite projects in Canada.

