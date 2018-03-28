GGX Gold’s Newly Discovered Everest Vein First Three Drill Holes Completed Greenwood BC

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - GGX Gold Corp. (GGX: TSX.v), (GGXXF: OTCQB), (the “Company” or “GGX”) is pleased to announce it has completed the first three diamond drill holes on the Newly Discovered Everest Vein. The company is simultaneously continuing to drill the COD Vein with a second Diamond Drill. The COD Vein is approximately 600 meter’s North of the Everest Vein and 100 Meter’s East. updates will be released shortly.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

The current diamond drilling program on the Everest Vein which was first discovered by Company prospectors during the 2017 work program. Chip samples collected in 2017 across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 g/t gold and 377 g/t silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 g/t gold and 630 g/t silver (News Release of August 21, 2017). The drill program is designed to test the vein at depth. The reported intercepts are reported as core length.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

DD EVE18-1 – intersected an 11.35-meter-wide strongly mineralized and silicified zone.

DD EVE18-2 – intersected a 19.15 meter mineralized zone that includes a 5.3 meter strongly silicified zone with a total of 1.62 meter of quartz intercepts.

DD EVE18-3 – intersected a 2.76 meter wide mineralized and silicified zone that includes 1.2 meter of quartz veining.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

The core is currently being split and securely packaged for shipment to ALS laboratories in Vancouver, BC. There the core will be analyzed for gold by Fire Assay and for 48 multi element Four Acid and ICP-MS. Quality control (QC) samples are being inserted at regular intervals.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant for GGX, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

To view the Original News release with pictures please go to the website or contact the company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Office@GGXGold.com

Investor Relations: Mr. Jack Singh, 604-720-6598 ir@ggxgold.com

“ We don’t have to do this, we get to do this ”

The Crew

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company’s information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon several factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, and the Company will be able to obtain required licenses and permits. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks including that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuating prices of metals; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; operating hazards and risks; and competition. There can be no assurance that economic resources will be discovered or developed at the Gold Drop Property. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, equipment failures, litigation, competition, fees charged by service providers and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the original release (with media), please click here

To follow GGX Gold Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire