Monarques Gold files a technical report for its Croinor Gold project

MONTREAL, March 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX.V:MQR) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Croinor Gold project. Monarques published a press release on February 8, 2018 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarques' press release dated February 8, 2018, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed on March 23, 2018, and which is available on Monarques' website (see technical report).

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX.V:MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

