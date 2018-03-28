Tethyan Resources Sets Meeting of Shareholders

JERSEY, UK, March 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Tethyan Resources plc (TSXV: TETH) (the "Company") announces that it has set the date for a meeting of its shareholders to approve: (i) an increase to the Company's authorized share capital; and (ii) the Company's proposed acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Taor D.O.O, as previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2018 and March 20, 2018.

The meeting will be held on May 18, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (London time) at the offices of Memery Crystal LLP, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2DY. A notice of meeting and information circular, along with proxy materials, will be sent to shareholders of the Company.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources Plc is a gold and base metal mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly in Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralisation and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasises responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on our website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the time and location of the meeting and mailing the meeting materials. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

