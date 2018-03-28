Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Pacton Gold Obtains DTC Eligibility in the U.S. and Now Trades on the OTC Pinks Market under the Symbol PACXF

28.03.2018  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, British Columbia / March 28, 2018 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: OACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce it has secured Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility for its common shares trading on the OTC Pinks market. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "PAC".

The Company also announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto and provides a variety of services focused on TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and advancing mineral assets in key mining friendly locations globally.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Alec Pismiris

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or dom@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited the prospect of the Company achieving success in exploring the Red Lake Property and the impact on the Company of these event, including the effect on the share prices. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

