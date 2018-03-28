Velocity Continues to Expand East Zone Discovery at Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has received additional positive assay results from step-out drilling at East Zone, Rozino gold project, with all 2018 drill holes intersecting gold mineralization. The first drill hole of 2018 (RDD-044) intersected 30.8m grading 1.55g/t gold and 66.5m grading 1.32g/t gold (Figure 1). This news release includes results from RDD-045 through RDD-049 and these drill holes have each stepped out 50m to 100m from drill hole RDD-044 and continue to expand the zone.



Cross-section at Rozino East Zone showing drill hole RDD-046 mineralized intersections together with previous results from RDD-040, RDD-041, and RDD-044



Cross-section at Rozino East Zone showing drill holes RDD-048 and RDD-049, together with previous results from RDD-042



Rozino surface geochemistry map with drill intercepts averaging greater than 0.5g/t gold highlighted





Highlights include RDD-046 (Figure 1), which intersected 57.0m grading 0.82g/t gold, having stepped 100m to the northeast from previous drill hole RDD-040 (144.7m grading 1.52g/t gold).

“Rozino’s East Zone continues to deliver long, consistent intersections of gold mineralization from surface, grading approximately 0.7g/t gold to 1.5g/t gold. Stepping out 50m to 100m at a time, we are continuing to expand the footprint of this newly discovered zone, which remains open for expansion,” stated Keith Henderson, Velocity’s President and CEO. “Velocity recently announced a maiden inferred resource at Rozino for 629,000 ounces grading 1.15g/t gold assuming a 0.5g/t gold cut-off grade. The drill results announced today were not included in the inferred resource but will form part of an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment in Q3 this year.”

Table 1: Highlights from drill holes RDD-045 to RDD-049 Drillhole From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m)^ Gold (g/t) RDD-045 1.6 6.6 5.0 0.54 and 28.6 37.0 8.4 0.51 and 47.0 58..0 11.0 0.61 and 67.0 76.0 9.0 0.89 including 69.0 72.0 3.0 2.02 RDD-046 2.2 59.2 57.0 0.82 including 2.2 11.2 9.0 1.95 including 36.20 44.2 8.0 1.08 RDD-047 1.3 6.3 5.0 0.74 and 17.3 63.2 45.9 0.72 including 23.2 37.2 14.0 1.10 including 49.2 55.2 6.0 1.33 RDD-048 19.0 25.2 6.2 0.53 and 43.2 57.2 14.0 0.71 and 68.2 79.2 11.0 0.73 RDD-049 23.2 61.5 38.3 0.71 including 23.2 31.2 8.0 1.38

^ The current exploration model has not had sufficient drill testing to be able to determine true thickness of mineralization.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Rozino was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch. Drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 meters consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About the Rozino Gold Project

Velocity has been exploring and drilling at Rozino since August 2017, completing 7,300m of diamond drilling in 2017 and publishing a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2018; 17Mt @ 1.15g/t gold for 629,000 ounces at 0.5g/t cut-off grade with 8.2Mt @ 1.68g/t gold for 443,000 ounces at 0.8g/t cut-off grade. Approximately 90% of estimated resources at depths of less than 110m from surface and less than 1% below 150m from surface. Mineralization remains open for expansion.

The Company continues to drill in 2018 with a view to publishing an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) in Q3 2018, approximately one year after initiating exploration. On completion of the PEA, the Company will exercise its option for a 70% interest in the project and will move forward in joint venture with its Bulgarian partner.

About the Balkan Gold Project

Velocity formed an Exploration and Mining Alliance (“Alliance”) with Bulgarian operating partner Gorubso Kardzhali A.D. (“Gorubso”) in February 2018. The Alliance is the cornerstone of the Balkan Gold Project.

Within the Balkan Gold Project, the Company’s portfolio of assets in Bulgaria includes exclusive access to a modern, centrally located CIL plant for processing of material from gold projects in the surrounding area. The Company has negotiated an option to earn a 70% interest in any or all of seven advanced gold projects, including the Rozino Project where drilling is ongoing. In addition, the Company has negotiated an option to earn a 50% interest in the operating Chala Gold Mine.

The Alliance area covers all existing and future Gorubso and Velocity projects within an area of 10,400km2 covering the prospective Eastern Rhodope Gold Mining District in southeastern Bulgaria.

The Agreement contemplates the exploration, development, and mining of the various projects within the Alliance area and provides for an option/joint venture mechanism by which Velocity and Gorubso will partner to maximize value for both companies.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on eastern Europe. The Company’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with over 100 years of combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

