Axe Exploration Inc.: Updating and the Results of its Shareholders Annual Meeting

LAVAL, March 28, 2018 - Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:AXQ) (the "Company") announces its intention to evaluate new business opportunities and eventually redirect its business. This approach is part of the ongoing efforts of the Corporation to increase shareholder value. Axe considers that it currently holds an obligation towards its shareholders to explore all possible avenues in order to make the best possible use of its status as a public vehicle, including any possible business opportunities in a new sector. Axe with more than CDN $1,000,000 is in excellent financial position.
When management will have targeted a specific project, the Board will be notified and the project will be submitted to it for approval, before being submitted to the shareholders. The company cannot establish a timeline and cost estimates, as no project has yet been targeted. In the event where Axe identifies some opportunities or the establishment of business relationships, any transaction would be subject to the policies and prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Currently, no transaction is in place and there is no certainty that a new project will be concluded in the future.
Results of the Shareholders Annual Meeting:
The shareholders of the Company approved, by the majority of votes, the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as Auditors of the Company. Furthermore, the following four Directors were elected: Mrs David Mc Donald, Pascal Ducharme, Claude Lavoie and Ms Johanne Moreau.
Axe is currently in the process of evaluating the company. Axe is in excellent financial health and is optimist for the year 2018 with only 57,432,645 emitted ordinary shares and in circulation.
Contact and Information
Axe Exploration Inc. David Mc Donald, President and CEO Tel: 450.622.5785 info@axeexploration.com www.axeexploration.com TSX-V: AXQ
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
