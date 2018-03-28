Confederation Minerals Ltd.: Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, March 28, 2018 - Confederation Minerals Ltd.. (TSX-V: CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Financing raised gross proceeds of $809,200 by the issuance of 2,247,777 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.36 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), and each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
In respect of Financing, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $30,184 and issued 83,844 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Apart from being non-transferable, the Finder's Warrants are subject to the same terms as the Warrants.
All of the securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring July 29, 2018.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing primarily to explore the Newman Todd project and for general working capital purposes.
Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. Confederation Minerals Ltd. owns 70% of the Newman Todd project in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario, as well as 100% ownership in another property in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"