Australian Bauxite Ltd.: 2017 Annual Report

Sydney - Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) provides the Company's 2017 Annual Report.REVIEW OF OPERATIONSThis Review of Operations covers the 12 month period to 31 December 2017. Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx or the Company) is an emerging bauxite producer and exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 24 December 2009. Its ASX code is ABX.ABx currently holds 18 bauxite tenements in New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania covering 1,390 km2 and operates its first mining operations at the Bald Hill bauxite project in Tasmania - see maps on cover. ABx's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature- the type in short supply globally. It is a bauxite free of quartz, alkalis and base metals, making it also ideal for cement-making. Some zones of grey-white bauxite may be suitable for manufacture of refractories, abrasives and chemicals.ABx's bauxite is ideal for upgrading into high value products and ABx has been carrying out research and development of two new technologies, namely TasTech physical upgrading and ALCORE chemical upgrading.ABx has declared JORC compliant Mineral Resources totalling 124.8 million tonnes (inferred 59.2 Mt, indicated 65.6 Mt - see resource statement in ASX release 25 August 2016) in New South Wales mainly around Taralga-Goulburn-Penrose inland from Port Kembla, a major deposit at Binjour in central Queensland inland from Bundaberg Port and in northern Tasmania extending from Campbell Town to Bell Bay in northern Tasmania. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered and free of third party royalties.During 2017, ABx made sales in excess of 38,000 tonnes of bauxite from the Bald Hill operations in Tasmania, which commenced in December 2014 as Australia's first new bauxite production project for more than 35 years.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MXMR6I06





