Condor Gold plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Gold (AIM:CNR) (OTCQX:CNDGF) (TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting will be held on 10 May 2018 at The Clubhouse, 8 St James Square London SW1Y 4JU England at 9:30 a.m.

The Company has published the formal Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the ‘Notice’) which can be accessed on the Company’s website at on www.condorgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Notice is being posted to all shareholders who are required or have formally requested to receive a copy, together with a form of proxy or voting instruction form and, if requested, the Company’s Report and Accounts for 2017 and Management’s Discussion and Analysis as at 31 December 2017. These documents are also available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR, as set out above.

The Company also notes that, further to its announcement on 23 March 2018, it has now received the placing proceeds in respect of the placing of 5,813,953 units (comprising 5,813,953 ordinary shares and 2,906,975 share purchase warrants) at a price of 43 pence per unit; accordingly admission of the new Ordinary Shares is expected to commence on 4 April 2018.

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM on 31 May 2006. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Central America.

Condor published a PFS on its wholly owned La India Project in Nicaragua in December 2014, as summarized in the Technical Report (as defined below). The PFS details an open pit gold mineral reserve in the Probable category of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, producing 80,000 oz gold per annum for seven years. La India Project contains a mineral resource in the Indicated category of 9.6 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 1.08 million oz gold and a total mineral resource in the Inferred category of 8.5 Mt at 4.5 g/t for 1.23 million oz gold. The Indicated mineral resource is inclusive of the mineral reserve.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarized or extracted from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, December 2014”, dated November 13, 2017 with an effective date of December 21, 2014 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision of Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology & Project Management), Gabor Bacsfalusi, Principal Consultant (Mining), Benjamin Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), each of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Neil Lincoln of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., each of whom is an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

David Crawford, Chief Technical Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has approved the disclosure in this press release that is of a scientific or technical nature.

