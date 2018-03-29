Serabi Gold plc : Proposed Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Proposed Placing

Further to the announcement dated 23 March 2018, Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) is pleased to announce a proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of US$8.0 million (the "Placing").

The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to be undertaken by Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") acting as sole bookrunner. The books for the Placing will open with immediate effect.

Highlights:

Intention to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of US$8.0 million through the issue of new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 3.6 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price")

The Placing, along with with the previously announced subscription of US$15.0 million by Greenstone Resources II L.P. ("Greenstone") (the "Greenstone Subscription") provides the Company with a strong platform to deliver the Company's ambitions to become a 100,000 ounce per annum gold producer within two years

The Placing Price represents a discount of 12.2 per cent. to the closing mid price of 4.1 pence per share on 28 March 2018 and a discount of 0.55 per cent. to the closing mid price of 3.62 pence per share on 22 March 2018 being the business day prior to the Greenstone Subscription

Funds from the Placing are planned to be used to: undertake Phase 2 of the drilling programme at the Palito and Sao Chico projects; further advance the recently acquired Coringa Project; commence a regional exploration programme; and repay the US$3.0 million Sprott facility



The completion of the Placing is conditional upon inter alia, the approval of shareholders at a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM and completion of the Greenstone Subscription.

Michael Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer of Serabi, commented:

"The proposed placing alongside the US$15 million raised from the Greenstone Subscription last week will allow us to accelerate our development and exploration programmes at Palito, Sao Chico and Coringa, as well as allowing management to focus on other regional growth opportunities as well as strengthening the Company's working capital position."

The announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notice" section and the detailed terms and conditions described in the Appendix.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc Michael Hodgson (Chief Executive) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Clive Line (Finance Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Peel Hunt LLP

Sole Bookrunner Corporate Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Richard Crichton Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 ECM Syndicate Al Rae Tel: + 44 (0)20 7418 8642 Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Blytheweigh

Public Relations Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204 Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224

The GBP/USD exchange used in respect of the Placing is £1.00:US$1.415.

Details of the Placing

The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to be undertaken by Peel Hunt acting as sole bookrunner (the "Bookbuild"). The books for the Placing will open with immediate effect. The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 (which forms part of this announcement). The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations are at the discretion of Peel Hunt and the Company. Closing of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

The Placing is not being underwritten and is subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in the placing agreement between the Company and Peel Hunt (the "Placing Agreement"). Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in Appendix 1 of this announcement.

The completion of the Placing is conditional upon inter alia, the approval of shareholders at a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM and the completion of the Greenstone Subscription.

At the General Meeting, the Company will be seeking to pass both ordinary and special resolutions (which will require votes in favour from at least 75% of the ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") present and voting at the General Meeting) in order to give full effect to the Placing.

Fratelli Investments Limited who holds Ordinary Shares representing approximately 55.13% of the Company's current issued share capital (and which following the Greenstone Subscription will equate to 38.69% of the Ordinary Shares in issue and capable of being voted at the General Meeting) has irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the resolutions.

Greenstone (who, on completion of the Greenstone Subscription, will hold 29.82% of Ordinary Shares in issue and capable of being voted at the General Meeting), has, subject to the completion of the Greenstone Subscription, irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the resolutions.

The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares.

Subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting, application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Recognising the obligations and requirements resulting from the listing of the shares of the Company in Canada, it is expected that Admission will take place at 8:00 a.m. on or around 14 May 2018 and in any event no later than 14 June 2018. Concurrently the Placing Shares will be listed for trading on the TSX.

A circular convening the General Meeting with an accompanying explanatory memorandum which provides further information on the proposed resolutions to be considered at the General Meeting will be sent to shareholders shortly. This circular will be available at www.serabigold.com.

The Appendix sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

Background to and reasons for the Placing

Following positive feedback from the Greenstone Subscription, the Company decided to pursue a placing to give access to further capital and to widen its shareholder base through the introduction of a broad range of investors who are also supportive of the Company's plans and ambitions. The further funds raised pursuant to the Placing will allow the Company to accelerate further exploration and evaluation work at Palito, Sao Chico and Coringa and develop additional growth opportunities as the Company moves towards its targeted production of 100,000 ounces of gold per annum.

As announced on 23 March 2018, as well as providing working capital for the Company's recently acquired Coringa Gold Project ("Coringa"), the Greenstone Subscription will allow the Company to expand its current 8,000 metre drill programme. This current programme is focusing on step out drilling on the current Palito mineral resources, and the Greenstone Subscription allows the Company to continue this programme at Palito beyond the current 8,000 metres, as well as commence drilling at Sao Chico, where drilling will focus on step out drilling within the mining tenement as well as drilling the geophysical anomalies identified in 2016. The Company intends to use part of the Placing proceeds to complete a Phase 2 drilling programme, which comprises drilling the 2011 discoveries at Palito which do not currently form part of the Group's mineral resources, whilst at Sao Chico step out drilling will be undertaken along strike and beyond the limits of the current mining tenement.

The Placing proceeds will also enable Serabi to accelerate its regional exploration programme and enable the early repayment of US$3 million of the Company's total US$8 million loan with Sprott Resources Lending Partnership.

Use of proceeds

The directors intend to use the proceeds from the Placing (exclusive of costs and commissions which will be met from existing resources) as follows:

Use of the Placing procceds Coringa Drilling US$2m Regional Exploration (Airborne Geophysics) US$1m Drilling programme Palito and Sao Chico - Phase 2 US$2m Retirement of Sprott Loan US$3m Minimum gross proceeds US$8m

As announced on 23 March 2018, the proceeds for the Greenstone Subscription will be used as follows:

Use of Greenstone Subscription proceeds Second Installment of acquisition payment for Coringa project which following agreement with the Vendors is now due on 16 April 2018 US$5m 2018 Working Capital for Coringa US$4m Expansion of Drilling programme Palito and Sao Chico - Phase 1 US$4m Corporate Working Capital US$2m Use of Greenstone subscription US$15m

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Glossary of Technical Terms

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

Note: Mineral resources and reserves were estimated in conformity with the widely accepted CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (the "Guidelines") and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101" and the definitions applicable to individual categories of reserves and resources are set out in the Guidelines. The Glossary below includes only a summary of these definitions and readers can access the full definitions at http://web.cim.org/standards/menupage.cfm?sections=177&menu=178

"Au" means gold.

"CIM" means Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

"development" - excavations used to establish access to the mineralised rock and other workings.

"grade" is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb).

"g/t" means grams per tonne.

"Indicated Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed.

"Inferred Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

"Measured Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, and physical characteristics are so well established that they can be estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support production planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough to confirm both geological and grade continuity.

"Mineral Resource" is a concentration or occurrence of diamonds, natural solid inorganic material, or natural solid fossilized organic material including base and precious metals, coal, and industrial minerals in or on the Earth's crust in such form and quantity and of such a grade or quality that it has reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge.

"Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. A Mineral Reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mined.

"Probable Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of an Indicated and, in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic, and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified.

"Proven Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors.

"t" means tonnes

"Vein" is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock.

ENDS