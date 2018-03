Jersey - Since Randgold Resources declared its maiden dividend for the 2006 financial year, its dividends have increased by 1 900%, says chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth in the company’s 2017 annual report. For 2017, the Randgold board has recommended doubling the previous year’s $1.00 per share to $2.00.

Shuttleworth says the sustained dividend growth validates the business model and reflects the profitability and financial strength of the company, which at year end had net cash of more than $700 million and no debt. The company intends to maintain a net cash position of around $500 million to fund new growth opportunities and any surplus capital will be returned to shareholders.

