Randgold Resources Ltd.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - The Company announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on 8 May 2018 at The Club Hotel, Green Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UH.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, are now available to view on the Company's website at www.randgoldresources.com. Hard copies have been posted to shareholders.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive

Mark Bristow

+44 788 071 1386

+44 779 775 2288 Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 1534 735 333

+44 7797 711 338 Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

To view the original release, please click here

Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire